News diary 17 – 23 March: Five years since UK lockdown, new online safety rules take effect

Leading the week

Monday (March 17): New Ofcom rules on online safety come into force; OECD publishes Economic Outlook; NAO report on Skilled Worker visas.

Tuesday (March 18): Kemi Badenoch due to launch policy development process; German lawmakers vote on debt easing plan; CPI and RPI Basket of Goods and Services.

Wednesday (March 19): Matt Hancock questioned at Covid-19 inquiry hearing on procurement; Amanda Pritchard speaks at King’s Fund leadership conference; US Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision.

Thursday (March 20): UK monetary policy committee announces interest rate decision; EU leaders begin two-day summit; Stranded Boeing Starliner Crew could return to Earth with SpaceX Crew 9.

Friday (March 21): Final public sector finance statistics before Spring Statement; England face Albania in World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Saturday (March 22): Liberal Democrats kick off spring conference with general election review; Women’s Six Nations begins.

Sunday (March 23): Ed Davey addresses Lib Dem spring conference; Chinese Grand Prix; Fifth anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown.

Also look out for…

March 17

IPT hears case brought by Northern Irish journalists alleging covert surveillance

Tommy Robinson in court on terrorism charges

UN-hosted talks on Cyprus begin

Princess of Wales visits Irish Guards to mark St Patrick’s Day

March 18

Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin

John Healey and Tony Radakin meet with Kaja Kallas in Brussels

Luton teen sentenced for murder of mother and siblings

Jensen Huang delivers keynote at Nvidia GTC conference

March 19

PMQs

WMO releases State of the Global Climate report

EU action plan on steel and metals due

Gavi high level pledging summit

March 20

Monthly employment and wage figures published

Prince William begins two-day visit to Estonia

Hearing in AP lawsuit over access to White House events

Seb Coe among candidates as International Olympic Committee elects new president.

March 21

Plaid Cymru spring conference

UN Security Council discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict

World Indoor Athletics Championships

Comic Relief Red Nose Day

March 22

Wales v Kazakhstan World Cup qualifier

WWF Earth Hour

One year ago: Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow

March 23

Javier Milei begins visit to Israel

England v Italy in Women’s Six Nations

Key statistics, reports and results:

March 17

China monthly economic data

Rightmove House Price Index

UNEP Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction

Results from: UBS

March 18

ALARM road maintenance survey

Universal Credit statistics

Register of Political Donations

US import and export price indexes

EU foreign trade statistics

Results from: Travis Perkins, Eni

March 19

Climate Change Committee report on Northern Ireland’s carbon budget

EU inflation

Argentina Q4 GDP

Japan, Indonesia and Brazil interest rate decisions

Results from: Tencent

March 20

Council tax levels set by English local authorities 2025/26

Annual figures on pupil absence in schools

Planning applications in England

Scottish baby names 2024

World Happiness report

OECD Global Debt report

US unemployment insurance weekly claims

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

South Africa interest rate decision

Results from: RWE, Nike, FedEx, Prudential

March 21

OBR transmits final forecast round ahead of Spring Statement

HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions

GfK consumer confidence barometer

WMO report on the state of the world’s glaciers

Russia interest rate decision

Results from: JD Wetherspoon

