News diary 17 – 23 March: Five years since UK lockdown, new online safety rules take effect

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (March 17): New Ofcom rules on online safety come into force; OECD publishes Economic Outlook; NAO report on Skilled Worker visas.
Tuesday (March 18): Kemi Badenoch due to launch policy development process; German lawmakers vote on debt easing plan; CPI and RPI Basket of Goods and Services.
Wednesday (March 19): Matt Hancock questioned at Covid-19 inquiry hearing on procurement; Amanda Pritchard speaks at King’s Fund leadership conference; US Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision.
Thursday (March 20): UK monetary policy committee announces interest rate decision; EU leaders begin two-day summit; Stranded Boeing Starliner Crew could return to Earth with SpaceX Crew 9.
Friday (March 21): Final public sector finance statistics before Spring Statement; England face Albania in World Cup 2026 qualifier.
Saturday (March 22): Liberal Democrats kick off spring conference with general election review; Women’s Six Nations begins.
Sunday (March 23): Ed Davey addresses Lib Dem spring conference; Chinese Grand Prix; Fifth anniversary of the UK’s first Covid-19 lockdown.
Also look out for…
March 17
IPT hears case brought by Northern Irish journalists alleging covert surveillance
Tommy Robinson in court on terrorism charges
UN-hosted talks on Cyprus begin
Princess of Wales visits Irish Guards to mark St Patrick’s Day
March 18
Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron hold talks on Ukraine in Berlin
John Healey and Tony Radakin meet with Kaja Kallas in Brussels
Luton teen sentenced for murder of mother and siblings
Jensen Huang delivers keynote at Nvidia GTC conference
March 19
PMQs
WMO releases State of the Global Climate report
EU action plan on steel and metals due
Gavi high level pledging summit
March 20
Monthly employment and wage figures published
Prince William begins two-day visit to Estonia
Hearing in AP lawsuit over access to White House events
Seb Coe among candidates as International Olympic Committee elects new president.
March 21
Plaid Cymru spring conference
UN Security Council discusses Israeli-Palestinian conflict
World Indoor Athletics Championships
Comic Relief Red Nose Day
March 22
Wales v Kazakhstan World Cup qualifier
WWF Earth Hour
One year ago: Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow
March 23
Javier Milei begins visit to Israel
England v Italy in Women’s Six Nations
Key statistics, reports and results:
March 17
China monthly economic data
Rightmove House Price Index
UNEP Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction
Results from: UBS
March 18
ALARM road maintenance survey
Universal Credit statistics
Register of Political Donations
US import and export price indexes
EU foreign trade statistics
Results from: Travis Perkins, Eni
March 19
Climate Change Committee report on Northern Ireland’s carbon budget
EU inflation
Argentina Q4 GDP
Japan, Indonesia and Brazil interest rate decisions
Results from: Tencent
March 20
Council tax levels set by English local authorities 2025/26
Annual figures on pupil absence in schools
Planning applications in England
Scottish baby names 2024
World Happiness report
OECD Global Debt report
US unemployment insurance weekly claims
China Loan Prime Rate announcement
South Africa interest rate decision
Results from: RWE, Nike, FedEx, Prudential
March 21
OBR transmits final forecast round ahead of Spring Statement
HMRC tax receipts and National Insurance contributions
GfK consumer confidence barometer
WMO report on the state of the world’s glaciers
Russia interest rate decision
Results from: JD Wetherspoon
