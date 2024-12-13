News diary 16 – 22 December: Gisele Pelicot trial verdict, English Devolution White Paper

A mural by artist Maca painted in Paris in tribute to Gisele Pelicot. The words, "Pour que la honte change de camp", mean "for the shame to change sides". Picture: Alphacit Newim Reporter/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

A flurry of big announcements are due next week, chief among them the English Devolution White Paper, which could come as early as Monday. We’re also expecting the local government and police settlements setting out funding for the next financial year before Parliament rises for recess on Thursday.

Monday (December 16): Independent farmers’ rally in London; Bundestag confidence vote in Olaf Scholz’s government; Simon Case steps down as Cabinet Secretary.

Tuesday (December 17): Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother sentenced; Birmingham City Council meeting on equal pay claims; BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Wednesday (December 18): Inflation data; Final PMQs of the year; HMICFRS report on policing of summer riots.

Thursday (December 19): Keir Starmer’s first grilling by the Liaison Committee; UK interest rate decision; Ofwat’s final determination on water company business plans.

Friday (December 20): Verdict expected in Gisele Pelicot trial; Christmas Number One revealed.

Saturday (December 21): Deadline to apply for Pension Credit for Winter Fuel Payment eligibility; Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk II.

Also look out for…

December 16

Joint Expeditionary Force leaders’ meeting

Ukraine, Middle East and Georgia discussed at EU foreign affairs ministers’ meeting

MPs debate Water (Special Measures) Bill

Sentencing for woman guilty over Nigel Farage milkshake incident

December 17

Labour market (employment and wages) statistics

Yvette Cooper at committee session on work of the Home Office

Tim Davie at committee session on future of the BBC World Service

WWA briefing on extreme weather in 2024

December 18

Angela Rayner at Lords committee session on the grey belt

Axel Rudakabana in court over Southport murders

US Fed interest rate decision

Carabao Cup quarterfinals

December 19

European Council leaders’ summit

Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference and Direct Line event

December 20

US government funding expires

Boohoo shareholders vote on Mike Ashley directorship

Zoe Ball’s final BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

December 21

Winter Solstice

December 22

Spanish ‘El Gordo’ lottery

Key statistics, reports and results:

December 16

Rightmove House Price Index

China monthly economic data

Argentina Q3 GDP

ILO report on international migrant workers

December 17

Register of political donations

Annual figures on road conditions in England

December 18

NAO report on DCMS Covid loan book management

Private rent and house prices

CBO release on the current view of the US economy

EU inflation

Indonesia interest rate decision

IEA Coal 2024 report

December 19

Statistics on effects of taxes and benefits on household incomes

Annual figures on travel in Great Britain

US Q3 GDP (third estimate)

Japan interest rate decision

Results from: FedEx, Blackberry

December 20

Public sector finances

Retail sales

SMMT car production figures

US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)

China Loan Prime Rate announcement

Russia interest rate decision

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

