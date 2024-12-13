News diary 16 – 22 December: Gisele Pelicot trial verdict, English Devolution White Paper

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
A flurry of big announcements are due next week, chief among them the English Devolution White Paper, which could come as early as Monday. We’re also expecting the local government and police settlements setting out funding for the next financial year before Parliament rises for recess on Thursday.
Monday (December 16): Independent farmers’ rally in London; Bundestag confidence vote in Olaf Scholz’s government; Simon Case steps down as Cabinet Secretary.
Tuesday (December 17): Sara Sharif’s father and stepmother sentenced; Birmingham City Council meeting on equal pay claims; BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
Wednesday (December 18): Inflation data; Final PMQs of the year; HMICFRS report on policing of summer riots.
Thursday (December 19): Keir Starmer’s first grilling by the Liaison Committee; UK interest rate decision; Ofwat’s final determination on water company business plans.
Friday (December 20): Verdict expected in Gisele Pelicot trial; Christmas Number One revealed.
Saturday (December 21): Deadline to apply for Pension Credit for Winter Fuel Payment eligibility; Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk II.
Also look out for…
December 16
Joint Expeditionary Force leaders’ meeting
Ukraine, Middle East and Georgia discussed at EU foreign affairs ministers’ meeting
MPs debate Water (Special Measures) Bill
Sentencing for woman guilty over Nigel Farage milkshake incident
December 17
Labour market (employment and wages) statistics
Yvette Cooper at committee session on work of the Home Office
Tim Davie at committee session on future of the BBC World Service
WWA briefing on extreme weather in 2024
December 18
Angela Rayner at Lords committee session on the grey belt
Axel Rudakabana in court over Southport murders
US Fed interest rate decision
Carabao Cup quarterfinals
December 19
European Council leaders’ summit
Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference and Direct Line event
December 20
US government funding expires
Boohoo shareholders vote on Mike Ashley directorship
Zoe Ball’s final BBC Radio 2 breakfast show
December 21
Winter Solstice
December 22
Spanish ‘El Gordo’ lottery
Key statistics, reports and results:
December 16
Rightmove House Price Index
China monthly economic data
Argentina Q3 GDP
ILO report on international migrant workers
December 17
Register of political donations
Annual figures on road conditions in England
December 18
NAO report on DCMS Covid loan book management
Private rent and house prices
CBO release on the current view of the US economy
EU inflation
Indonesia interest rate decision
IEA Coal 2024 report
December 19
Statistics on effects of taxes and benefits on household incomes
Annual figures on travel in Great Britain
US Q3 GDP (third estimate)
Japan interest rate decision
Results from: FedEx, Blackberry
December 20
Public sector finances
Retail sales
SMMT car production figures
US personal income & outlays (including PCE price index)
China Loan Prime Rate announcement
Russia interest rate decision
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog