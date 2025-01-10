News diary 13 – 19 January: Tiktok ban deadline, Starmer unveils AI plan

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (January 13): Keir Starmer expected to unveil AI Opportunities Action Plan; Joe Biden delivers final foreign policy speech.
Tuesday (January 14): Covid inquiry module 4 hearings begin; Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial scheduled to begin; Confirmation hearing for US Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.
Wednesday (January 15): Court of Session hears challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions; Monthly inflation figures; PMQs.
Thursday (January 16): Monthly GDP estimate; Matt Hancock appears at Covid inquiry; Possible no-confidence vote in new French government.
Friday (January 17): Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian meet in Moscow; Retail sales figures published.
Saturday (January 18): National March for Palestine scheduled with disputed route in front of BBC HQ.
Sunday (January 19): Donald Trump attends DC inauguration eve rally; Deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok or face US ban (barring Supreme Court intervention); Delayed Oscars nominations announcement.
Also look out for…
January 13
Yvette Cooper faces departmental questions from MPs in the House of Commons
Countess of Chester Hospital CEO testifies at Lucy Letby inquiry
Iran and E3 (UK, France and Germany) talks in Geneva
Indian Maha Kumbh Mela
January 14
MPs debate Renters’ Rights Bill in the House of Commons
Commons Leader Lucy Powell at Standards Committee session on MPs’ outside interests
Finland hosts Baltic Sea NATO allies summit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds annual press conference
January 15
NATO chiefs of defence and partners meeting
Confirmation hearing for US Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio
Bridget Phillipson and Ed Miliband at select committee scrutiny sessions
BAFTAs nominations
January 16
Sentencing for man guilty of threatening to murder Labour MP
Public memorial for Jean-Marie Le Pen
Snap parliamentary elections in Vanuatu
January 17
Alok Sharma and Cat Little at Covid inquiry
Ofcom rules on inflation-linked telecoms price rises take effect
Severance season two released
January 18
DC protest planned ahead of Trump inauguration
January 19
Orthodox Epiphany in Russia
Key statistics, reports and results:
January 13
Make UK/PwC Executive Survey
Four years ago: Trump impeached for second time
January 14
Deadline for Premier League PSR accounts
January 15
Producer price inflation
US inflation
Germany 2024 GDP
World Economic Forum Global Risk Report
Results from: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Currys, Hays
January 16
Weekly NHS urgent and emergency care situation report
Quarterly CPS performance statistics
ILO World Employment and Social Outlook report
Human Rights Watch World Report
Results from: Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Taylor Wimpey
January 17
US CBO release on budget and economic outlook
China quarterly GDP and economic data
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
