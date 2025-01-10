News diary 13 – 19 January: Tiktok ban deadline, Starmer unveils AI plan

A TikTok sign is displayed on TikTok Inc. headquarters building in Culver City, California, March 13, 2024. Picture: Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (January 13): Keir Starmer expected to unveil AI Opportunities Action Plan; Joe Biden delivers final foreign policy speech.

Tuesday (January 14): Covid inquiry module 4 hearings begin; Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment trial scheduled to begin; Confirmation hearing for US Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

Wednesday (January 15): Court of Session hears challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions; Monthly inflation figures; PMQs.

Thursday (January 16): Monthly GDP estimate; Matt Hancock appears at Covid inquiry; Possible no-confidence vote in new French government.

Friday (January 17): Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian meet in Moscow; Retail sales figures published.

Saturday (January 18): National March for Palestine scheduled with disputed route in front of BBC HQ.

Sunday (January 19): Donald Trump attends DC inauguration eve rally; Deadline for ByteDance to divest TikTok or face US ban (barring Supreme Court intervention); Delayed Oscars nominations announcement.

Also look out for…

January 13

Yvette Cooper faces departmental questions from MPs in the House of Commons

Countess of Chester Hospital CEO testifies at Lucy Letby inquiry

Iran and E3 (UK, France and Germany) talks in Geneva

Indian Maha Kumbh Mela

January 14

MPs debate Renters’ Rights Bill in the House of Commons

Commons Leader Lucy Powell at Standards Committee session on MPs’ outside interests

Finland hosts Baltic Sea NATO allies summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds annual press conference

January 15

NATO chiefs of defence and partners meeting

Confirmation hearing for US Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio

Bridget Phillipson and Ed Miliband at select committee scrutiny sessions

BAFTAs nominations

January 16

Sentencing for man guilty of threatening to murder Labour MP

Public memorial for Jean-Marie Le Pen

Snap parliamentary elections in Vanuatu

January 17

Alok Sharma and Cat Little at Covid inquiry

Ofcom rules on inflation-linked telecoms price rises take effect

Severance season two released

January 18

DC protest planned ahead of Trump inauguration

January 19

Orthodox Epiphany in Russia

Key statistics, reports and results:

January 13

Make UK/PwC Executive Survey

Four years ago: Trump impeached for second time

January 14

Deadline for Premier League PSR accounts

January 15

Producer price inflation

US inflation

Germany 2024 GDP

World Economic Forum Global Risk Report

Results from: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Currys, Hays

January 16

Weekly NHS urgent and emergency care situation report

Quarterly CPS performance statistics

ILO World Employment and Social Outlook report

Human Rights Watch World Report

Results from: Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Taylor Wimpey

January 17

US CBO release on budget and economic outlook

China quarterly GDP and economic data

