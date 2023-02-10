News diary 13 – 19 February: BAFTAs, Republican nomination race heats up, Truss in Tokyo

A finished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) mask pictured on a work bench after being cast at the New Pro Foundries on January 21, 2020. Picture: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Leading the week

Fresh from her attempts to correct the record on her brief reign as prime minister via a 4,000-word Sunday Telegraph piece and a sit-down interview with Spectator TV, Liz Truss is set to turn her attention outwards with a speech in Tokyo on Friday (17 February).

Addressing an event hosted by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in the Japanese capital, Truss is expected to use the platform to call for the West to take a tougher stance on China in a speech focusing on Beijing’s growing threat to Taiwan.

Conveniently for the misunderstood former PM, the subject and setting of this latest intervention gives her the opportunity to resume hostilities with her successor Rishi Sunak after the pair clashed during last year’s leadership contest over how the UK government should handle China in the post-Golden Age. While the response to these interventions has not been universally welcomed, it’s unlikely to be the last time we hear from Truss in the coming weeks.

The Southbank’s Royal Festival Hall plays host to the biggest night in British film on Sunday (19 February) with the 76th edition of the BAFTAs. All Quiet on the Western Front leads this year’s nominations with 14 nods, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once follow close behind with 10 each.

The battle for best actor looks like a three-way tussle between Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), and Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), while Cate Blanchett (Tár) leads the race for best actress ahead of British hopeful Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande). The night already seems geared towards a showdown between The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front with both films leading the field in the race for best film, while also going head-to-head in the best director, editing, original score, and supporting actor categories.

Looking abroad

Following Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise trip to London, Paris, and Brussels this week, where the Ukrainian leader turned up the pressure on allies to provide him with modern fighter jets, the conflict takes centre stage yet again next week as we approach the 24 February anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

On Tuesday (14 February), the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group will meet in Brussels to discuss allied military support, with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov set to attend despite apparently unfounded rumours that he was due to be replaced over a scandal involving over-priced catering contracts for the military.

NATO defence ministers then meet later on Tuesday and into Wednesday (15 February), with Finland and Sweden participating as they await ratification of their membership bids.

On Friday (17 February) and over the weekend all eyes will be on the Munich Security Conference, sometimes referred to as Davos for defence, where again the conflict will dominate discussions. Although the full speaker line-up is usually only announced just before the gathering opens, organisers have already confirmed some heavy-hitters, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In the US, the Republican race to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024 will heat up on Wednesday (February 15) when Nikki Haley makes her special announcement in Charleston, South Carolina.

The former South Carolina Governor and then US Ambassador to the UN under Donald Trump, who has previously said she would not run against Trump if he decided to have another shot at the presidency, will become only the second official candidate in the race, though more announcements are likely in the coming weeks.

Senator Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolinian, is due to start a “Faith in America” listening tour with an event in the state on Thursday (16 February), while South Dakota Governor Kirsti Noem, another potential candidate, heads to DC where she is slated to deliver a series of speeches, including an address at the Cato Institute on the same day.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who many view as the candidate with the best chance of defeating Trump, has so far refused to acknowledge any plans to run but is headed out of state next month with stops in Texas, California, and Alabama already scheduled.

Also look out for

February 13

New EU excise duties take effect

Jens Stoltenberg holds press conference

Supreme Court hearing on Jehovah’s Witnesses rape liability

British Museum staff strike action

UAE hosts World Government Summit

One week ago: earthquakes devasted southern Turkey and northern Syria

February 14

UK unemployment stats

University staff strike action

Preliminary COVID-19 Inquiry hearing on pandemic preparedness

ECHR rules in Luxleaks whistleblower case

UEFA Champions League round of 16

10 years ago: Oscar Pistorius murdered Reeva Steenkamp

February 15

UK inflation

Sergey Lavrov addresses Russian Parliament

EU gas price cap comes into effect

US Budget and Economic Outlook release

20 years ago: Iraq War protests

February 16

Centrica results

Yvette Cooper speech on law and order

Northern Ireland health and ambulance staff strike action

February 17

Border Force staff strike action

West Midlands and North West ambulance strike action

Scottish Labour Party Annual Conference

Arraignment for five Memphis officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols

London Fashion Week begins

February 18

Viktor Orban delivers state of the nation address

African Union leaders’ summit

UK Athletics Indoor Championships

February 19

NBA All-Star Game

Statistics, reports & results

February 13

ONS release on homeworking in Great Britain

Census 2021 data on unpaid care

Munich Security Report

February 14

Quarterly figures on UK productivity

Universal Credit stats

Annual figures on emissions of air pollutants

EU and Japan GDP

Results from: Airbnb, Toshiba, Coca-Cola Company, TUI Group, Carrefour

February 15

UK house price index

BRC retail jobs report

The Military Balance 2023

Results from: Barclays, Kraft Heinz, AIG, FIS Global, Glencore, Devon Energy, Heineken

February 16

Quarterly knife crime stats

ONS estimates on size of the UK green economy

Statistics on cancer survival in England (2020)

Results from: Airbus, Standard Chartered, Repsol, Renault Group, WeWork, Nestlé, Paramount, Hasbro

February 17

UK retail sales

Quarterly figures on profitability of UK companies

Results from: EDF Group, Swiss Re, Air France-KLM, NatWest Group

Anniversaries & awareness days

February 13

Heart Unions Week (to February 19)

International Epilepsy Day

International Condom Day

World Radio Day

Galentine’s Day

February 14

Valentine’s Day

International Book Giving Day

Five years ago: Stoneman Douglas High School shooting (Parkland)

February 15

Nirvana Day

International Childhood Cancer Day

February 16

Kim Jong Il’s birthday (North Korea)

National Almond Day

February 17

International Random Acts of Kindness Day

One year ago: Brittney Griner arrested in Russia

February 19

15 years ago: Shannon Matthews reported missing

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog