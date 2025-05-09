News diary 12 – 18 May: New pope inaugurated, Diddy trial begins, Rushdie attacker sentenced

Newly-elected pontiff Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony at St Peter's Basilica. Picture: Vatican News/Youtube

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

One to watch: the government’s Immigration White Paper is expected to be published early next week, though the publication date is still to be confirmed.

Monday (May 12): Sentencing for six Bulgarians convicted of spying for Russia in the UK; Opening statements in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial.

Tuesday (May 13): Donald Trump begins visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE; High Court begins four-day hearing on challenge to UK arms sales to Israel.

Wednesday (May 14): NATO foreign ministers hold informal meeting in Turkey.

Thursday (May 15): UK Q1 GDP; EU-US trade relations discussed at EU trade ministers’ meeting; US Supreme Court hears arguments in birthright citizenship EO challenge.

Friday (May 16): Remaining stages of the assisted dying bill; Albania hosts European Political Community summit; Sentencing for man guilty of attempting to murder Salman Rushdie.

Saturday (May 17): Men’s FA Cup final; Eurovision grand final; Iraq hosts Arab League summit.

Sunday (May 18): Inauguration of new Pope Leo XIV; Elections in Romania, Portugal and Poland; Women’s FA Cup final.

Also look out for…

May 12

Border security bill back in the Commons

Steve Reed meets with US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins

Supreme Court rules in case of British-Moroccan woman challenging citizenship removal

Second legs in the Championship playoff semifinals

May 13

Rachel Reeves attends EBRD annual meeting

Assisted dying bill debate in the Scottish Parliament

Verdict due in Gérard Depardieu’s sexual assault trial

Cannes film festival opens

May 14

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off at PMQs

Police vetting reforms come into effect

Robert F Kennedy Jr testifies at House and Senate hearings

NATO chiefs of defence meet in Brussels

May 15

Lord Timpson addresses prison officers’ conference

Parole hearing continues for Colin Pitchfork

US PGA Championship begins

75th FIFA Congress

May 16

Jeffrey Donaldson in court on sexual offences charges

Welsh Conservative Party Conference

Gatwick Airport staff strike action begins

FAO publishes global report on food crises

May 17

Statement on assisted dying expected from Church of Scotland general assembly

Nakba 77 demonstrations in London

Snoop Dogg delivers USC Marshall commencement address

May 18

Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

US PGA Championship final

Key statistics, reports and results

May 12

WHO State of the World’s Nursing report

Charities Aid Foundation Local Giving report

OECD report on export restrictions on industrial raw materials

NOAA monthly global climate report

IHS Markit/REC report on jobs

Results from: Fox

May 13

UK unemployment and wage figures

US consumer price index

BRC retail sales monitor

EBRD growth forecasts for emerging economies

Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID)

Results from: Honda, Nissan, Tata Motors (Jaguar Land Rover), Bayer AG, SoftBank, Olympus

May 14

Climate Change Committee report on Wales’ carbon budget

IEA Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2025

HMICFRS PEEL reports on Essex, Lincolnshire, Northumbria and West Mercia police

OPEC monthly oil markets report

Results from: Daimler, Porsche, E.ON, Tencent Holdings, Sony, Compass Group

May 15

Quarterly figures on knife crime

UK productivity flash estimate

Mortgage and landlord possession statistics

NHS key services performance data

Advance monthly retail sales (US)

ISM semi-annual economic forecast (US)

Flash estimate EU and euro area GDP

OECD report on life for children in the digital age

Results from: Walmart, Alibaba, Metro AG, AMAT, National Grid, ThyssenKrupp, RWE, Siemens

May 16

HMICRFS report on the response to organised immigration crime

Japan Q1 GDP

Volkswagen AGM

Results from: Swiss Re

May 18

Israel Q1 GDP

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

