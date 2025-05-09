News diary 12 – 18 May: New pope inaugurated, Diddy trial begins, Rushdie attacker sentenced

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
One to watch: the government’s Immigration White Paper is expected to be published early next week, though the publication date is still to be confirmed.
Monday (May 12): Sentencing for six Bulgarians convicted of spying for Russia in the UK; Opening statements in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial.
Tuesday (May 13): Donald Trump begins visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE; High Court begins four-day hearing on challenge to UK arms sales to Israel.
Wednesday (May 14): NATO foreign ministers hold informal meeting in Turkey.
Thursday (May 15): UK Q1 GDP; EU-US trade relations discussed at EU trade ministers’ meeting; US Supreme Court hears arguments in birthright citizenship EO challenge.
Friday (May 16): Remaining stages of the assisted dying bill; Albania hosts European Political Community summit; Sentencing for man guilty of attempting to murder Salman Rushdie.
Saturday (May 17): Men’s FA Cup final; Eurovision grand final; Iraq hosts Arab League summit.
Sunday (May 18): Inauguration of new Pope Leo XIV; Elections in Romania, Portugal and Poland; Women’s FA Cup final.
Also look out for…
May 12
Border security bill back in the Commons
Steve Reed meets with US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins
Supreme Court rules in case of British-Moroccan woman challenging citizenship removal
Second legs in the Championship playoff semifinals
May 13
Rachel Reeves attends EBRD annual meeting
Assisted dying bill debate in the Scottish Parliament
Verdict due in Gérard Depardieu’s sexual assault trial
Cannes film festival opens
May 14
Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch face off at PMQs
Police vetting reforms come into effect
Robert F Kennedy Jr testifies at House and Senate hearings
NATO chiefs of defence meet in Brussels
May 15
Lord Timpson addresses prison officers’ conference
Parole hearing continues for Colin Pitchfork
US PGA Championship begins
75th FIFA Congress
May 16
Jeffrey Donaldson in court on sexual offences charges
Welsh Conservative Party Conference
Gatwick Airport staff strike action begins
FAO publishes global report on food crises
May 17
Statement on assisted dying expected from Church of Scotland general assembly
Nakba 77 demonstrations in London
Snoop Dogg delivers USC Marshall commencement address
May 18
Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
US PGA Championship final
Key statistics, reports and results
May 12
WHO State of the World’s Nursing report
Charities Aid Foundation Local Giving report
OECD report on export restrictions on industrial raw materials
NOAA monthly global climate report
IHS Markit/REC report on jobs
Results from: Fox
May 13
UK unemployment and wage figures
US consumer price index
BRC retail sales monitor
EBRD growth forecasts for emerging economies
Global Report on Internal Displacement (GRID)
Results from: Honda, Nissan, Tata Motors (Jaguar Land Rover), Bayer AG, SoftBank, Olympus
May 14
Climate Change Committee report on Wales’ carbon budget
IEA Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2025
HMICFRS PEEL reports on Essex, Lincolnshire, Northumbria and West Mercia police
OPEC monthly oil markets report
Results from: Daimler, Porsche, E.ON, Tencent Holdings, Sony, Compass Group
May 15
Quarterly figures on knife crime
UK productivity flash estimate
Mortgage and landlord possession statistics
NHS key services performance data
Advance monthly retail sales (US)
ISM semi-annual economic forecast (US)
Flash estimate EU and euro area GDP
OECD report on life for children in the digital age
Results from: Walmart, Alibaba, Metro AG, AMAT, National Grid, ThyssenKrupp, RWE, Siemens
May 16
HMICRFS report on the response to organised immigration crime
Japan Q1 GDP
Volkswagen AGM
Results from: Swiss Re
May 18
Israel Q1 GDP
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog