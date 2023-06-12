News diary 12 – 18 June: Davie before Lords amid BBC strikes, Trump arraigned

Tim Davie before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday 12 January 2023. Picture: Parliament TV

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Three years on and after weeks of public wrangling over ministerial communications, the Covid-19 inquiry kicks off in earnest next week as evidence hearings begin on Tuesday (June 13) in the module looking at the UK’s preparedness and resilience. Inquiry chair Baroness Hallett will deliver a statement to open proceedings, followed by a short film focused on experiences of loss suffered by people across the UK affected by the pandemic. Hearings are scheduled to continue over the next six weeks and will see a steady stream of notable figures called as witnesses, with former prime minister David Cameron and former Chancellor George Osborne expected to give evidence amid speculation the inquiry will look at the impact of austerity policies on NHS preparedness.

Next week’s witnesses include Professor Sir Michael Marmot, chair of the 2010 Marmot Review into health inequalities, who is scheduled to appear on Friday (June 16). The initial set of hearings from Module 1 is due to run until July 20, with the potentially more scandalous Module 2 – examining the core decision making and political governance of the Johnson government – set to open in autumn.

Immigration continues to dominate the agenda next week with some key developments in the government’s plans to tackle the small boats crisis. The last legal attempts to stop asylum seeker camps being built in Wethersfield and Scampton are heard on Monday (June 12) in the Court of Appeal. Should these prove unsuccessful, the government will be given the green light to start building the camps, with plans to move people in later this summer. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this week that the first of the asylum seeker barges, the Bibby Stockholm, which will be berthed at Portland Port, is expected to receive male asylum seekers by the end of June.

The government’s plans to send migrants further afield are also in the spotlight as the House of Lords continues consideration of the Illegal Migration Bill on Monday and Wednesday (June 12 and 14) following a marathon session this week. Several peers, including Conservative former immigration minister Lord Timothy Kirkhope, have voiced their opposition to the legislation and have tabled an amendment that would prevent the government from breaching international treaties with plans to remove any asylum seekers who arrive via small boat crossings. Sunak’s plans will face further scrutiny on Friday (June 16), when the National Audit Office publishes its report on the government’s plans to transform the asylum system.

The latest instalment of an unwanted ratings-winner for ITV will play out on Wednesday (June 14) when chief executive Carolyn McCall is quizzed by MPs on the channel’s handling of Philip Schofield’s relationship with an employee and subsequent departure from This Morning. The drama began amid rumours of a rift between Schofield and his co-host Holly Willoughby and has led to the effective end of the daytime TV stalwart’s career amid suggestions that there is a toxic culture at ITV, with presenters from multiple programmes on the channel speaking out since Schofield announced his departure from the famous sofa.

In a Culture, Media and Sport committee session on the draft Media Bill last week, ITV executive Magnus Brooke faced questions about the atmosphere on This Morning and the heavily-criticised comments from editor Martin Frizzell, though Wednesday’s hearing with McCall will involve a much more in-depth review of ITV’s initial investigation into Schofield’s affair and the channel’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling. As a prelude to the ITV hearing, the committee will question the BBC’s director general Tim Davie and chief content officer Charlotte Moore on Tuesday (June 13) in a session which is likely feature questions on recent strike action by staff and the corporation’s plans to make further cuts to local radio services.

Looking abroad

Donald Trump will appear in court in Miami on Tuesday (June 13), making history once again by becoming the first former (or sitting) president to appear charged in federal court as he is arraigned over his handling of records. Trump’s court appearance once more puts his would-be rivals for the Republican presidential nomination in the awkward position of backing the former president or appearing to side with an allegedly ‘weaponised’ Department of Justice. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who this week officially entered the race, may be the exception to the rule, and the former Trump-ally-turned-arch-critic is scheduled to take part in a live CNN town hall on Monday (June 12) night, having said he would wait for charges to be confirmed before making a judgement.

The wide-ranging ramifications from the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Tuesday mean the conflict in Ukraine is set to dominate international news again next week. The destruction of the dam prompted fresh concerns around the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi plans to visit in the coming days.

Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Washington on Monday and Tuesday (June 12-13) for talks with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Beyond discussions over the allied response to the dam’s destruction, Stoltenberg is likely to use his meetings in DC to compare notes on negotiations towards securing ratification of Sweden’s bid to become a fully-fledged member of NATO. Sweden’s accession is supposed to happen in time for next month’s NATO summit, and efforts have intensified following the recent re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. Stoltenberg then heads back to Brussels, where NATO and Swedish defence ministers are gathering on Thursday and Friday (June 15-16). Members of the US-led Ukraine Defence Contact Group are due to meet on the Thursday morning ahead of the formal NATO meetings.

Meanwhile, the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which Russian President Putin is scheduled to address, runs from Wednesday to Saturday (June 14-17), though reporting on what Putin has to say about prospects for the Russian economy may be limited after the forum banned journalists from ‘unfriendly countries’ from attending. Finally, a delegation of African leaders is slated to visit Kyiv on Friday (June 16) and then St. Petersburg on Saturday (June 17) for talks aimed at brokering a peace.

Also look out for

June 12

House of Commons debate proposals to exclude MPs

James Cleverly at committee session on Integrated Review

Cleverly and Maroš Šefčovič at EU-UK Forum annual conference

Gillian Keegan at Margaret Thatcher Conference on Opportunity

Chloe Smith among speakers as London Tech Week begins

Yair Lapid testimony expected in Benjamin Netanyahu trial

Ukraine presents arguments at ICJ case against Russia

NATO begins Air Defender 2023 exercise

June 13

Rain Newton-Smith at business committee session on the CBI

Andrew Bailey at Lords committee on Bank of England independence

Unemployment statistics

UNISON national delegate conference opens

European Parliament votes on Artificial Intelligence Act

One week ago: Nova Kakhovka dam destroyed

June 14

Junior doctors begin three-day strike

PMQs and debate on defence policy in the House of Commons

Suella Braverman at home affairs committee session on the Home Office’s work

Monthly UK GDP estimate

King Charles hosts Windrush reception at Buckingham Palace

Deadline for payments in Clop crew ransomware attack

EU Ambassadors discuss Russia sanctions

Russia presents arguments at ICJ case brought by Ukraine

Women’s Prize for Fiction

June 15

DCMS Qs and debate on government migration policies

King Charles attends Anglo-Portuguese alliance service

EU hosts Brussels VII Conference on Syria

2023/24 Premier League fixtures announced

US Open Championship begins

June 16

The Ashes first test begins

England play Malta in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier

John Allan steps down at Tesco AGM

June 17

King Charles takes the salute at first Trooping the Colour

Angela Rayner addresses Co-operative Party local government conference

Orgreave Truth and Justice campaign annual rally

June 18

Finnish president hosts annual Kultaranta talks

Constitutional referendum in Mali

Emmanuel Macron attends Mont Valerien Commemorative Ceremony

UEFA Nations League final

Canadian Grand Prix

US Open final round

Father’s Day

Statistics, reports and surveys

June 12

UBS expected to complete takeover of Credit Suisse

NAO report on making tax digital

Results from: Oracle

June 13

Universal Credit statistics

Quarterly figures on suspected drug deaths in Scotland

US Consumer Prince Index

OPEC Monthly Oil Markets report

June 14

Federal Reserve interest rate decision

UNHCR report on forced displacement

IEA Oil 2023 report

Reuters Digital News report

BRC report on UK retail diversity and inclusion

NAO report on smart meter rollout

UK trade statistics

G20 quarterly GDP growth

Target annual shareholders’ meeting

June 15

National child measurement programme figures

Statistics on school applications and offers in England

UK regional trade figures

Scotland natural capital accounts (2023)

European Central Bank interest rate decision

Monthly press conference on Chinese economic data

Results from: Halfords Group

June 16

EU Inflation Statistics

Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey

Tesco trading statement

Anniversaries and awareness days

June 12

Russia Day

World Day Against Child Labour

London Tech Week (to June 16)

Men’s Health Week (to June 18)

National Blood Week (to June 18)

BNF Healthy Eating week (to June 18)

Seven years ago: Orlando Pulse attack

120 years ago: Kitemark established

June 14

Falklands Liberation Day

World Blood Donor Day

Flag Day (US)

Donald Trump turns 77

June 15

National Beer Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

National Clean Air Day

June 16

Seven years ago: Jo Cox was murdered

Day of the African Child

Cystic Fibrosis Wear Yellow Day

June 17

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Civic Day

Drowning Prevention Week (to June 24)

Independent Bookshop Week (to June 24)

National Picnic Week (to June 25)

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog