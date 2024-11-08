View all newsletters
November 8, 2024

News diary 11 – 17 November: COP29, ruling due on Shell’s Dutch climate judgment appeal

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

A billboard displays the branding for the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Zulfugar Graphics/Shutterstock
A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week 

Monday (November 11): COP29 opens in Azerbaijan; Keir Starmer attends Armistice Day service in France; Jonathan Reynolds and Kemi Badenoch give evidence at the Post Office Horizon inquiry. 

Tuesday (November 12): World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29; Ruling in Shell appeal against landmark Dutch climate judgment; Court of Session hearing on Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas field. 

Wednesday (November 13): PMQs; Court hearing for Axel Rudakubana over Southport attacks; World Leaders Climate Action Summit continues. 

Thursday (November 14): Rachel Reeves delivers Chancellor’s Mansion House speech; Climate finance ministerial at COP29; England v Greece in UEFA Nations League. 

Friday (November 15): First estimate of UK Q3 GDP; Welsh Labour Party conference; BBC Children in Need appeal. 

Saturday (November 16): England v South Africa in Autumn Nations Series. 

Sunday (November 17): England v Ireland in UEFA Nations League; New series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts. 

Also look out for: 

November 11 

WMO releases provisional statement on state of the climate in 2024 

Hungary hosts Budapest Process conference on migration 

ITV airs Queen Camilla documentary on domestic abuse 

Extraordinary Diet session to vote on Japanese prime minister 

November 12 

Michael Gove and Lord Timpson address IfG public services conference 

US deadline for Israel to improve humanitarian situation in Gaza 

New Zealand prime minister apology over abuse in state and religious care 

Booker Prize winner announced 

November 13 

Wes Streeting addresses NHS Providers conference 

Jonathan Reynolds speech to economic summit in Berlin 

US House and Senate Republicans’ leadership votes 

Presidential election in Somaliland 

November 14 

Defra Qs in the Commons amid farm inheritance tax row 

OECD International Migration Outlook  

Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka 

King Charles turns 76 

November 15 

APEC CEO Summit 

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson 

Supermoon 

November 16 

Scottish Liberal Democrat conference 

November 17 

Snap parliamentary elections in Senegal  

Uranus closest to Earth 

Key statistics, reports and results: 

November 11 

ONS analysis on characteristics of hybrid workers 

Amnesty report on Saudi World Cup bid 

November 12 

Labour market (employment and wages) statistics 

Annual figures on wild bird populations in the UK 

Forbes America’s Largest Private Companies 

Results from: Spotify, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, SoftBank 

November 13 

ONS analysis of attitudes to the environment and climate change 

NOAA monthly global climate change report 

ONS release on UK inclusive income (2005-2022) 

Resolution Foundation report on low- to middle-income families 

Results from: Scottish & Southern Energy, RWE, Fuller, Smith and Turner, OXY 

November 14 

Climate Action Tracker annual update 

NHS key services performance data 

ONS measures of national well-being 

Flash EU and euro area GDP 

Results from: E.ON, Disney, United Utilities, WHSmith, Siemens, Swiss Re, Burberry 

November 15 

European Commission autumn economic forecast 

UK indices of production and services 

China monthly economic data 

Japan Q3 GDP 

November 17 

Israel Q3 GDP 

