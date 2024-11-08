News diary 11 – 17 November: COP29, ruling due on Shell’s Dutch climate judgment appeal

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (November 11): COP29 opens in Azerbaijan; Keir Starmer attends Armistice Day service in France; Jonathan Reynolds and Kemi Badenoch give evidence at the Post Office Horizon inquiry.
Tuesday (November 12): World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29; Ruling in Shell appeal against landmark Dutch climate judgment; Court of Session hearing on Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas field.
Wednesday (November 13): PMQs; Court hearing for Axel Rudakubana over Southport attacks; World Leaders Climate Action Summit continues.
Thursday (November 14): Rachel Reeves delivers Chancellor’s Mansion House speech; Climate finance ministerial at COP29; England v Greece in UEFA Nations League.
Friday (November 15): First estimate of UK Q3 GDP; Welsh Labour Party conference; BBC Children in Need appeal.
Saturday (November 16): England v South Africa in Autumn Nations Series.
Sunday (November 17): England v Ireland in UEFA Nations League; New series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts.
Also look out for:
November 11
WMO releases provisional statement on state of the climate in 2024
Hungary hosts Budapest Process conference on migration
ITV airs Queen Camilla documentary on domestic abuse
Extraordinary Diet session to vote on Japanese prime minister
November 12
Michael Gove and Lord Timpson address IfG public services conference
US deadline for Israel to improve humanitarian situation in Gaza
New Zealand prime minister apology over abuse in state and religious care
Booker Prize winner announced
November 13
Wes Streeting addresses NHS Providers conference
Jonathan Reynolds speech to economic summit in Berlin
US House and Senate Republicans’ leadership votes
Presidential election in Somaliland
November 14
Defra Qs in the Commons amid farm inheritance tax row
OECD International Migration Outlook
Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka
King Charles turns 76
November 15
APEC CEO Summit
Jake Paul v Mike Tyson
Supermoon
November 16
Scottish Liberal Democrat conference
November 17
Snap parliamentary elections in Senegal
Uranus closest to Earth
Key statistics, reports and results:
November 11
ONS analysis on characteristics of hybrid workers
Amnesty report on Saudi World Cup bid
November 12
Labour market (employment and wages) statistics
Annual figures on wild bird populations in the UK
Forbes America’s Largest Private Companies
Results from: Spotify, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, SoftBank
November 13
ONS analysis of attitudes to the environment and climate change
NOAA monthly global climate change report
ONS release on UK inclusive income (2005-2022)
Resolution Foundation report on low- to middle-income families
Results from: Scottish & Southern Energy, RWE, Fuller, Smith and Turner, OXY
November 14
Climate Action Tracker annual update
NHS key services performance data
ONS measures of national well-being
Flash EU and euro area GDP
Results from: E.ON, Disney, United Utilities, WHSmith, Siemens, Swiss Re, Burberry
November 15
European Commission autumn economic forecast
UK indices of production and services
China monthly economic data
Japan Q3 GDP
November 17
Israel Q3 GDP
