News diary 11 – 17 November: COP29, ruling due on Shell’s Dutch climate judgment appeal

A billboard displays the branding for the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Zulfugar Graphics/Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Monday (November 11): COP29 opens in Azerbaijan; Keir Starmer attends Armistice Day service in France; Jonathan Reynolds and Kemi Badenoch give evidence at the Post Office Horizon inquiry.

Tuesday (November 12): World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP29; Ruling in Shell appeal against landmark Dutch climate judgment; Court of Session hearing on Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas field.

Wednesday (November 13): PMQs; Court hearing for Axel Rudakubana over Southport attacks; World Leaders Climate Action Summit continues.

Thursday (November 14): Rachel Reeves delivers Chancellor’s Mansion House speech; Climate finance ministerial at COP29; England v Greece in UEFA Nations League.

Friday (November 15): First estimate of UK Q3 GDP; Welsh Labour Party conference; BBC Children in Need appeal.

Saturday (November 16): England v South Africa in Autumn Nations Series.

Sunday (November 17): England v Ireland in UEFA Nations League; New series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! starts.

Also look out for:

November 11

WMO releases provisional statement on state of the climate in 2024

Hungary hosts Budapest Process conference on migration

ITV airs Queen Camilla documentary on domestic abuse

Extraordinary Diet session to vote on Japanese prime minister

November 12

Michael Gove and Lord Timpson address IfG public services conference

US deadline for Israel to improve humanitarian situation in Gaza

New Zealand prime minister apology over abuse in state and religious care

Booker Prize winner announced

November 13

Wes Streeting addresses NHS Providers conference

Jonathan Reynolds speech to economic summit in Berlin

US House and Senate Republicans’ leadership votes

Presidential election in Somaliland

November 14

Defra Qs in the Commons amid farm inheritance tax row

OECD International Migration Outlook

Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka

King Charles turns 76

November 15

APEC CEO Summit

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson

Supermoon

November 16

Scottish Liberal Democrat conference

November 17

Snap parliamentary elections in Senegal

Uranus closest to Earth

Key statistics, reports and results:

November 11

ONS analysis on characteristics of hybrid workers

Amnesty report on Saudi World Cup bid

November 12

Labour market (employment and wages) statistics

Annual figures on wild bird populations in the UK

Forbes America’s Largest Private Companies

Results from: Spotify, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, SoftBank

November 13

ONS analysis of attitudes to the environment and climate change

NOAA monthly global climate change report

ONS release on UK inclusive income (2005-2022)

Resolution Foundation report on low- to middle-income families

Results from: Scottish & Southern Energy, RWE, Fuller, Smith and Turner, OXY

November 14

Climate Action Tracker annual update

NHS key services performance data

ONS measures of national well-being

Flash EU and euro area GDP

Results from: E.ON, Disney, United Utilities, WHSmith, Siemens, Swiss Re, Burberry

November 15

European Commission autumn economic forecast

UK indices of production and services

China monthly economic data

Japan Q3 GDP

November 17

Israel Q3 GDP

