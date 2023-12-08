News diary 11 – 17 December: Sunak at Covid inquiry, COP28 end

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 30 2023: Flags of COP28, UNFCCC and UAE waving on a clear day. Picture: Rarrarorro, Shutterstock

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The Covid-19 inquiry kicks off the final week of Module 2 hearings with an all-day session with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday (11 December).

With tensions rising within his government and party over the Rwanda Asylum Bill (more on that below), Sunak will devote his Monday to discussing the intricacies of government policy while he served as chancellor during the pandemic.

The prime minister is likely to face questions on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme he launched in the summer of 2020, which Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty later referred to as “eat out to help out… the virus”. Sunak may also face questioning over his involvement in the “Partygate” scandal, for which he received a fine in April 2022.

Related

The inquiry rounds off the week with a series of statements from core participants on Wednesday and Thursday (13-14 December).

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Sunak’s week won’t get any easier once the inquiry hearing is out of the way, as his flagship immigration policy heads back to the Commons for a second reading on Tuesday (12 December).

The new Rwanda legislation, designed to get around the Supreme Court’s decision ruling the asylum seeker scheme unlawful, failed to satisfy either wing of his party when it was published on Wednesday. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick resigned from his post after hinting at more legal challenges, and the spectre of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman still looms over No.10.

But a bullish Sunak has vowed to press on with the plan, insisting it’s the only way to “Stop the Boats”. Its success in the Commons is by no means guaranteed, with backbenchers from both wings of the party threatening to rebel and Labour planning to vote against it. And while Sunak isn’t making Tuesday’s vote one of confidence in his government, the prospect of a general election in early 2024 suddenly looks to be closer than ever.

An eventful COP28 ends with the final agreement due to be presented on Tuesday (12 December) as world leaders struggle to find a consensus on plans to curb rising temperatures.

The final text may prove controversial, after a draft version published by the UN included various options either calling for or omitting mention of plans to phase out fossil fuels.

While major oil producers and carbon emitters are lobbying against the language and campaigners have highlighted a record number of fossil fuel delegates at this year’s meeting, the conference has also suffered from mixed messaging from its leadership. After being forced to row back on comments questioning the science showing fossil fuel phase-out will reduce global warming, the UAE’s COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber is publicly calling for the text to include language on fossil fuels – despite previously saying a phase-out would “take the world back into caves”.

Should negotiators agree the third option of the draft text, where fossil fuel reductions simply don’t feature, the already-questionable legacy of COP28 will be thrown into the spotlight again.

Back in the UK, opponents can take a break from the migration furore to revisit criticism of the prime minister’s climate commitments following his flying visit to the conference. Former Prime Minister Theresa May and Shadow Climate Change Secretary Ed Miliband are among speakers at a post-COP summit on Thursday (14 December), alongside former Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith, who accused Sunak of being “uninterested” in the environment in his scathing resignation letter earlier this year.

Looking abroad

With the conflict in the Middle East having drawn much attention away from Ukraine’s fight against Russia, a number of events taking place next week may help to focus minds back on Kyiv, starting on Monday (11 December) when Ukraine’s foreign minister joins European Union counterparts at a meeting in Brussels.

The ministerial talks come ahead of the last gathering of the year for European leaders on Thursday and Friday (14-15 December), when Ukraine is hoping a decision will be made on opening accession negotiations despite opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Vladimir Putin, who made a rare foreign visit this week to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to hold his big end-of-year press conference on Thursday, alongside “Direct Line with Putin”, another annual tradition that sees him answer questions from members of the public.

None of the questions are expected to challenge Putin, though his fans may take the opportunity to ask about his future plans following confirmation on Friday that he will run in next year’s presidential election.

Sticking with the region, Monday (11 December) marks an important moment following October’s inconclusive parliamentary elections in Poland, as parliament holds a vote of confidence in a proposed new government led by incumbent Mateusz Morawiecki of the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

If, as many expect, Morawiecki is unable to secure enough votes, lawmakers are expected to move quickly to nominate former European Council President Donald Tusk, who now leads an opposition coalition. Assuming votes go as expected, Tusk could be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday (13 December) or Thursday (14 December).

Also look out for…

December 11

MPs debate leasehold bill in House of Commons

Nus Ghani speech on trade sanctions

Donald Trump takes stand again in civil fraud case

WSJ CEO Council opens with House Speaker Mike Johnson

Iranian foreign minister addresses Doha Forum

Final negotiations at COP28

Golden Globe nominees announced

December 12

David Cameron at committee session on UK-EU relationship

Retail sales and employment/wage statistics released

Thames Water officials at committee session on company finances

UN Security Council discusses Syria-Israel ceasefire

Egyptian and Palestinian foreign ministers at UN human rights event in Geneva

Xi Jinping visits Vietnam

Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought award ceremony

FIFA Club World Cup begins

First England v West Indies T20I

December 13

UK GDP monthly estimate

Rishi Sunak faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Victoria Atkins at committee session on work of the DHSC

RUSI Chief of the Defence Staff lecture

FSA Board considers ‘Owen’s Law’ proposals on allergen labelling

Sentencing of nurses guilty of drugging patients at Blackpool hospital

Sergey Lavrov address to Russian Federation Council

Hunter Biden subpoenaed deposition before House panel

ECHR hearing in Ukraine case against Russia over Crimea seizure

December 14

Bank of England interest rate decision

David Cameron at Lords committee session

New Ofgem rules on energy customer enquiries take effect

Ballot closes in PCS union general secretary election

ECJ rules in European Commission case against Amazon and Luxembourg

Former FBI agent guilty over Oleg Deripaska payments sentenced

Part two of final series of The Crown airs

December 15

Jon Venables parole decision deadline

Dave Ramsden speech on Bank of England resolution regime

Sentencing for man accused of plotting UK school shooting

Trial of ex-wife of French serial killer Michel Fourniret due to end

Christchurch mosque shootings inquest (first phase) due to end

Ariane 6 combined loading test

World Darts Championship

Jake Paul v Andre August

December 16

ASEAN-Japan Summit

December 17

Chile holds referendum on new constitution

Serbia holds snap parliamentary elections

Statistics, reports and results:

December 11

IUCN Red List update

UNCTAD Global Trade Update

Rightmove House Price Index

Results from: Oracle Corporation

December 12

Quarterly public sector employment statistics

Universal Credit statistics

Household benefit cap statistics

December 13

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

OECD Pensions at a Glance

UK trade statistics

Indices of services and production

Construction industry output

OECD harmonised unemployment rates

OPEC monthly oil markets report

Results from: Inditex

December 14

OECD long-term economic scenarios

ECB interest rate decision

NOAA monthly Global Climate Report

Annual transport statistics for Great Britain

NHS key services performance data

Quarterly counter-terrorism legislation statistics

ONS figures on drug misuse in England and Wales

G20 quarterly GDP

IEA Monthly Oil Market report

Forbes America’s Largest Private Companies

Results from: Currys, Costco Wholesale

December 15

Argentina Q3 GDP

China holds monthly press conference on economic data

Russia interest rate decision

IEA Coal 2023 report

GfK UK Consumer Confidence Barometer

Flash UK PMI

Anniversaries and awareness days:

December 11

International Mountain Day

December 12

Universal Health Coverage Day

Four years ago: Conservatives won landslide victory in 2019 general election

Five years ago: Mark Drakeford became First Minister of Wales

60 years ago: Kenya declared independence

December 13

China marks Nanjing Massacre Memorial Day

December 15

10 years ago: start of South Sudan’s civil war

December 16

Chocolate Covered Anything Day

December 17

Tunisia marks Revolution and Youth Day

Pope Francis turns 87

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog