News diary 10 – 16 March: US-Ukraine talks, five years since WHO declared pandemic

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week
Monday (March 10): King Charles and Princess of Wales among senior royals attending Westminster Abbey’s Commonwealth Day service; Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with MBS in Saudi Arabia ahead of US-Ukraine talks; MPs hold first debate on Crime and Policing Bill.
Tuesday (March 11): New Employment Rights Bill amendments debated; European defence chiefs meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine; Kyle Clifford sentenced over Bushey crossbow killings.
Wednesday (March 12): US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports enter into force; European defence ministers meet in Paris; G7 foreign ministers meet in Quebec.
Thursday (March 13): House of Commons debate on farming; Jonathan Hall publishes review on classification of terrorism in the wake of Southport attack; Court of Session hears challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions.
Friday (March 14): Monthly GDP figures; Latest US government short-term funding resolution expires; Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad announcement.
Saturday (March 15): Six Nations final round; Chelsea face Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup Final.
Sunday (March 16): Newcastle take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; F1 season opens with the Australian Grand Prix.
Also look out for…
March 10
Michael Gove questioned at Covid-19 inquiry procurement hearing
Peter Kyle addresses techUK policy conference
China’s countermeasures on US tariffs come into effect
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks at CERAWeek energy conference
March 11
Court of Appeal hears challenge to Thames Water debt plan
Trial begins for seven accused over death of Diego Maradona
UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs
Five years ago: WHO declared Covid-19 pandemic
March 12
Steve Barclay at Covid-19 inquiry procurement hearing
White House hosts St Patrick’s Day celebration with Irish leaders
Harvey Weinstein in court in New York
NASA/SpaceX Crew-10 mission launch planned
March 13
Sentencing for teenager guilty of murdering Elianne Andam
Chris Whitty questioned by MPs on DHSC annual accounts
German parliament expected to take up debt brake easing plan
Michelle Obama among speakers at SXSW
March 14
Bridget Phillipson and Martyn Oliver at ASCL Conference
Cheltenham Gold Cup
March 15
Syria marks first uprising anniversary since the fall of Bashar al-Assad
A$AP Rocky performs for the first time since shooting trial
March 16
Colombian president addresses new session of Congress
Key statistics, reports and results
March 10
OBR transmits fourth forecast round
IHS Markit/REC report on jobs
Results from: BioNTech, Oracle
March 11
BRC retail sales monitor
Results from: VW, Persimmon
March 12
US inflation
Canada interest rate decision
NOAA monthly global climate report
OPEC monthly oil markets report
Results from: Balfour Beatty, Ferrexpo
March 13
NHS key performance data and staff survey
NIESR report on UK living standards
MPs’ expenses
US unemployment insurance weekly claims
IEA monthly oil market report
March 14
UK index of production
UK overseas trade
US consumer sentiment index
Results from: Daimler, BMW, Foxconn
The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog