News diary 10 – 16 March: US-Ukraine talks, five years since WHO declared pandemic

Leading the week

Monday (March 10): King Charles and Princess of Wales among senior royals attending Westminster Abbey’s Commonwealth Day service; Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with MBS in Saudi Arabia ahead of US-Ukraine talks; MPs hold first debate on Crime and Policing Bill.

Tuesday (March 11): New Employment Rights Bill amendments debated; European defence chiefs meet in Paris to discuss Ukraine; Kyle Clifford sentenced over Bushey crossbow killings.

Wednesday (March 12): US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports enter into force; European defence ministers meet in Paris; G7 foreign ministers meet in Quebec.

Thursday (March 13): House of Commons debate on farming; Jonathan Hall publishes review on classification of terrorism in the wake of Southport attack; Court of Session hears challenge to Winter Fuel Payment reductions.

Friday (March 14): Monthly GDP figures; Latest US government short-term funding resolution expires; Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad announcement.

Saturday (March 15): Six Nations final round; Chelsea face Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup Final.

Sunday (March 16): Newcastle take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; F1 season opens with the Australian Grand Prix.

Also look out for…

March 10

Michael Gove questioned at Covid-19 inquiry procurement hearing

Peter Kyle addresses techUK policy conference

China’s countermeasures on US tariffs come into effect

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaks at CERAWeek energy conference

March 11

Court of Appeal hears challenge to Thames Water debt plan

Trial begins for seven accused over death of Diego Maradona

UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs

Five years ago: WHO declared Covid-19 pandemic

March 12

Steve Barclay at Covid-19 inquiry procurement hearing

White House hosts St Patrick’s Day celebration with Irish leaders

Harvey Weinstein in court in New York

NASA/SpaceX Crew-10 mission launch planned

March 13

Sentencing for teenager guilty of murdering Elianne Andam

Chris Whitty questioned by MPs on DHSC annual accounts

German parliament expected to take up debt brake easing plan

Michelle Obama among speakers at SXSW

March 14

Bridget Phillipson and Martyn Oliver at ASCL Conference

Cheltenham Gold Cup

March 15

Syria marks first uprising anniversary since the fall of Bashar al-Assad

A$AP Rocky performs for the first time since shooting trial

March 16

Colombian president addresses new session of Congress

Key statistics, reports and results

March 10

OBR transmits fourth forecast round

IHS Markit/REC report on jobs

Results from: BioNTech, Oracle

March 11

BRC retail sales monitor

Results from: VW, Persimmon

March 12

US inflation

Canada interest rate decision

NOAA monthly global climate report

OPEC monthly oil markets report

Results from: Balfour Beatty, Ferrexpo

March 13

NHS key performance data and staff survey

NIESR report on UK living standards

MPs’ expenses

US unemployment insurance weekly claims

IEA monthly oil market report

March 14

UK index of production

UK overseas trade

US consumer sentiment index

Results from: Daimler, BMW, Foxconn

