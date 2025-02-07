Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
February 7, 2025

News diary 10 – 16 February: Chinese counter tariffs come into effect, BAFTA

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

By Foresight News

Detail of the BAFTA entrance in Piccadilly in 2014. Picture: Nando Machado
Leading the week:

Monday (February 10): MPs debate Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill; France hosts Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence; Chinese countermeasures on US tariffs come into effect. 

Tuesday (February 11): Andrew Bailey speech on financial markets; Local inquiry opens into Chinese Embassy development in London; Manchester City face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League play-off.

Wednesday (February 12): UK convenes Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting; Luis Rubiales testifies in trial over Jenni Hermoso kiss; US Senate votes on Tulsi Gabbard nomination for Director of National Intelligence. 

Thursday (February 13): GDP figures for final quarter of 2024; NATO defence ministers meeting; High Court trial begins in Niger Delta communities’ case against Shell.

Friday (February 14): Munich Security Conference begins; Valentine’s Day.

Saturday (February 15): Hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas agreement; Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest in London against Trump proposals for Gaza. 

Sunday (February 16): BAFTAs; TV debate for German Chancellor candidates.

Also look out for:

February 10:

  • Stephen Cottrell delivers opening address to Church of England General Synod
  • Sentencing of father guilty of murdering 14-year-old daughter Scarlett Vickers
  • Inquest into death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck after sexual harassment
  • French parliament votes on censure motion in Bayrou-led government

February 11:

  • Emmanuel Macron hosts heads of state at Global Summit on AI
  • Donald Trump meets King of Jordan in Washington DC 
  • Pre-appointment hearing for new Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration
  • Sue Gray introduction in the House of Lords
  • High Court hearing in Katie Price bankruptcy

February 12:

  • Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs
  • Senior Treasury officials questioned by MPs on the department’s work
  • Mark Rutte holds pre-ministerial press conference
  • Justin Trudeau and Ursula von der Leyen meet at EU-Canada summit
  • Narendra Modi expected to visit the United States
  • Celtic face Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League play-off

February 13:

  • France hosts international ministerial conference on Syria
  • Chris Whitty questioned by MPs on NHS dentistry

February 14:

  • Court hearing for pair charged with spying for Hong Kong in Britain
  • Karbala pilgrimage

February 15:

  • African Union leaders’ summit
  • Early presidential election in Abkhazia (Georgia)

February 16:

  • Daytona 500
  • 1 year ago: Alexei Navalny death announced

Key statistics, reports and results:

February 10:

  • NAO report on administrative cost of the tax system
  • Munich Security Report 2025 launch
  • Economic Development in Africa Report 2025

February 11:

  • British Retail Consortium Retail Sales Monitor
  • Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index release
  • Results from: BP, Barrat Developments, Lyft
  • 50 years ago: Margaret Thatcher elected Conservative Party leader
  • 15 years ago: Alexander McQueen died

February 12:

  • NIESR quarterly economic forecast
  • DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments
  • NOAA Global Climate Report monthly release
  • Results from: Heineken International, Kraft Heinz, SoftBank

February 13:

  • Index of services
  • NHS key services performance data, including data on waiting times
  • Statistics on deaths associated with hospitalisation in England
  • Mortgage and landlord possession statistics
  • Results from: Barclays, British American Tobacco, Nissan, Honda Motors, Siemens, Sony, Applied Materials

February 14:

  • Results from: Olympus Corporation, NatWest Group 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

