News diary 10 – 16 February: Chinese counter tariffs come into effect, BAFTA

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.
Leading the week:
Monday (February 10): MPs debate Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill; France hosts Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence; Chinese countermeasures on US tariffs come into effect.
Tuesday (February 11): Andrew Bailey speech on financial markets; Local inquiry opens into Chinese Embassy development in London; Manchester City face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League play-off.
Wednesday (February 12): UK convenes Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting; Luis Rubiales testifies in trial over Jenni Hermoso kiss; US Senate votes on Tulsi Gabbard nomination for Director of National Intelligence.
Thursday (February 13): GDP figures for final quarter of 2024; NATO defence ministers meeting; High Court trial begins in Niger Delta communities’ case against Shell.
Friday (February 14): Munich Security Conference begins; Valentine’s Day.
Saturday (February 15): Hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas agreement; Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest in London against Trump proposals for Gaza.
Sunday (February 16): BAFTAs; TV debate for German Chancellor candidates.
Also look out for:
February 10:
- Stephen Cottrell delivers opening address to Church of England General Synod
- Sentencing of father guilty of murdering 14-year-old daughter Scarlett Vickers
- Inquest into death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck after sexual harassment
- French parliament votes on censure motion in Bayrou-led government
February 11:
- Emmanuel Macron hosts heads of state at Global Summit on AI
- Donald Trump meets King of Jordan in Washington DC
- Pre-appointment hearing for new Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration
- Sue Gray introduction in the House of Lords
- High Court hearing in Katie Price bankruptcy
February 12:
- Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs
- Senior Treasury officials questioned by MPs on the department’s work
- Mark Rutte holds pre-ministerial press conference
- Justin Trudeau and Ursula von der Leyen meet at EU-Canada summit
- Narendra Modi expected to visit the United States
- Celtic face Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League play-off
February 13:
- France hosts international ministerial conference on Syria
- Chris Whitty questioned by MPs on NHS dentistry
February 14:
- Court hearing for pair charged with spying for Hong Kong in Britain
- Karbala pilgrimage
February 15:
- African Union leaders’ summit
- Early presidential election in Abkhazia (Georgia)
February 16:
- Daytona 500
- 1 year ago: Alexei Navalny death announced
Key statistics, reports and results:
February 10:
- NAO report on administrative cost of the tax system
- Munich Security Report 2025 launch
- Economic Development in Africa Report 2025
February 11:
- British Retail Consortium Retail Sales Monitor
- Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index release
- Results from: BP, Barrat Developments, Lyft
- 50 years ago: Margaret Thatcher elected Conservative Party leader
- 15 years ago: Alexander McQueen died
February 12:
- NIESR quarterly economic forecast
- DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments
- NOAA Global Climate Report monthly release
- Results from: Heineken International, Kraft Heinz, SoftBank
February 13:
- Index of services
- NHS key services performance data, including data on waiting times
- Statistics on deaths associated with hospitalisation in England
- Mortgage and landlord possession statistics
- Results from: Barclays, British American Tobacco, Nissan, Honda Motors, Siemens, Sony, Applied Materials
February 14:
- Results from: Olympus Corporation, NatWest Group
