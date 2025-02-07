News diary 10 – 16 February: Chinese counter tariffs come into effect, BAFTA

Detail of the BAFTA entrance in Piccadilly in 2014. Picture: Nando Machado

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week:

Monday (February 10): MPs debate Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill; France hosts Global Summit on Artificial Intelligence; Chinese countermeasures on US tariffs come into effect.

Tuesday (February 11): Andrew Bailey speech on financial markets; Local inquiry opens into Chinese Embassy development in London; Manchester City face Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League play-off.

Wednesday (February 12): UK convenes Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting; Luis Rubiales testifies in trial over Jenni Hermoso kiss; US Senate votes on Tulsi Gabbard nomination for Director of National Intelligence.

Thursday (February 13): GDP figures for final quarter of 2024; NATO defence ministers meeting; High Court trial begins in Niger Delta communities’ case against Shell.

Friday (February 14): Munich Security Conference begins; Valentine’s Day.

Saturday (February 15): Hostages due to be released under Israel-Hamas agreement; Palestine Solidarity Campaign protest in London against Trump proposals for Gaza.

Sunday (February 16): BAFTAs; TV debate for German Chancellor candidates.

Also look out for:

February 10:

Stephen Cottrell delivers opening address to Church of England General Synod

Sentencing of father guilty of murdering 14-year-old daughter Scarlett Vickers

Inquest into death of Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck after sexual harassment

French parliament votes on censure motion in Bayrou-led government

February 11:

Emmanuel Macron hosts heads of state at Global Summit on AI

Donald Trump meets King of Jordan in Washington DC

Pre-appointment hearing for new Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration

Sue Gray introduction in the House of Lords

High Court hearing in Katie Price bankruptcy

February 12:

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch at PMQs

Senior Treasury officials questioned by MPs on the department’s work

Mark Rutte holds pre-ministerial press conference

Justin Trudeau and Ursula von der Leyen meet at EU-Canada summit

Narendra Modi expected to visit the United States

Celtic face Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League play-off

February 13:

France hosts international ministerial conference on Syria

Chris Whitty questioned by MPs on NHS dentistry

February 14:

Court hearing for pair charged with spying for Hong Kong in Britain

Karbala pilgrimage

February 15:

African Union leaders’ summit

Early presidential election in Abkhazia (Georgia)

February 16:

Daytona 500

1 year ago: Alexei Navalny death announced

Key statistics, reports and results:

February 10:

NAO report on administrative cost of the tax system

Munich Security Report 2025 launch

Economic Development in Africa Report 2025

February 11:

British Retail Consortium Retail Sales Monitor

Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index release

Results from: BP, Barrat Developments, Lyft

50 years ago: Margaret Thatcher elected Conservative Party leader

15 years ago: Alexander McQueen died

February 12:

NIESR quarterly economic forecast

DWP figures on Cold Weather Payments

NOAA Global Climate Report monthly release

Results from: Heineken International, Kraft Heinz, SoftBank

February 13:

Index of services

NHS key services performance data, including data on waiting times

Statistics on deaths associated with hospitalisation in England

Mortgage and landlord possession statistics

Results from: Barclays, British American Tobacco, Nissan, Honda Motors, Siemens, Sony, Applied Materials

February 14:

Results from: Olympus Corporation, NatWest Group

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

