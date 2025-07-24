Courts to notify journalists of reporting restrictions so they can be challenged

Courts in England and Wales will be required to notify journalists in advance when discretionary reporting restrictions are being considered.
The amendment to the Criminal Procedure Rules takes effect on 6 October 2025 and will see the press receive a notification when reporting restrictions are applied for.
The change is expected to see an increase in transparency within the media industry, with journalists claiming they have previously been unable to challenge reporting restrictions due to not being notified of them or being given limited time.
Under the new rule, reporting restrictions will also be prevented from being imposed by default.
HM Courts and Tribunals Service Media Working Group, the Criminal Procedure Rule Committee, court service officials, with backing from media lawyers and press freedom advocates, campaigned for the amendment.
Sayra Tekin, director of legal at the News Media Association (NMA), said the reform is “an important and consequential” step.
“A clear and unequivocal requirement for parties to notify the media of reporting restriction applications will result in much greater clarity for both media and the courts, strengthening open justice,” she said.
Tekin also said the NMA is set to carry out more work to “strengthen” the media’s role in court reporting.
Georgia Jerram, director of communications at HMCTS, also indicated there was more work to be done, and said the rule change was “a small step, but indicative of wider efforts” to support court reporters.
“To uphold the principles of open justice, a number of elements need to be in place – rules, guidance, training, systems and processes,” she said. “I am grateful to everyone who engaged so constructively on this issue to bring this change into effect.”
Journalists frequently challenge reporting restrictions but there are still demands for changes to court laws to allow for increased transparency.
