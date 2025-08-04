Swindon Town website eyes national expansion with 500 paying subscribers

A website set up to cover English Division Two football side Swindon could be a template for other journalist-run publications.
Launched in August 2024 by journalist Sam Morshead, who works on the site 1.5 days per week, The Moonraker already has 500 paying members giving it annual revenue of £30,000. It was shortlisted for the Press Gazette’s 2025 Future of Media Award for Regional/Local Journalism-Based Website of the Year.
The site runs on a new publishing platform Morshead built, called Counterpress, which is designed to help other local sports journalists launch their own sites. Three new sites have already launched under Counterpress: From Bromley With Love (covering Bromley FC), The Hawk (about Hampshire Cricket) and The Chester (about Durham Cricket), and Morshead says he’s in talks with about a dozen more. The Moonraker takes its name from a nickname given to people from Wiltshire.
His approach is simple: focus on quality reporting, avoid the annoying ads and clutter of typical local news sites, and deliver coverage that fans actually care about.
Morshead began his career in local newspapers and spent years reporting on Swindon Town FC. A lifelong fan and season-ticket holder, he combines insider knowledge with journalistic credibility.
He said: “There needs to be something targeted at the decline in services provided to these communities. Coverage of local sports teams, which are integral parts of their communities, is diminishing, and CounterPress aims to seal the gaps in the coverage of sports clubs across the country.”
The Moonraker prioritises “value over volume” and offers readers a mix of breaking news, analysis and deeper reporting.
Moreshead says the Moonraker so far has a 95% monthly retention rate among subscribers.
He said: “Counterpress is reaching out to areas where coverage of sports teams is diminishing, in a model which is similar to Substack. There is an opportunity to be found in helping individuals develop their own brand”
“Not all journalism jobs can be full-time now. This allows for a slimmed-down operation where personal connection with the audience is key.”
What makes people pay for something like The Moonraker when so much content is free? Morshead points to two things: value and community.
“People are being underserved,” he says. “It’s not about mass numbers. It’s about knowing your audience and serving them well. Niche audiences are incredibly loyal when you respect their needs.”
Commercially, the site avoids traditional banner ads and popups. Instead, it partners with local businesses to offer benefits to readers, like discounts or early access to tickets.
“This model works because it treats readers with respect,” said Morshead. “We’re not trying to trick them into clicking. We’re trying to inform and connect.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog