Andrew Norfolk memorial service to be held

A memorial service will be held next month to celebrate the life and work of Andrew Norfolk, the award-winning Times journalist who exposed the national scandal of grooming gangs and reshaped public interest reporting in the UK.
The service will take place at St Bride’s Church, Fleet Street, London, on Thursday, 25 September, from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
Friends, colleagues, and all who knew or admired Norfolk are invited to attend. Attendees are asked to RSVP via ANmemorial@thetimes.co.uk.
Norfolk died in May aged 60, just months after retiring from The Times.
Over a 24-year career at the paper as a correspondent and chief investigative reporter he became known for fearless as well as meticulous reporting, most notably in his groundbreaking 2011 investigation into grooming gangs in Rotherham, which led to multiple national inquiries and policy changes.
Following his death, Prime Minister Keir Starmer credited Norfolk’s work with helping to increase convictions of grooming gang members.
Survivor Sammy Woodhouse called Norfolk “a man who helped change history,” praising his support and trust through years of investigations.
In 2014, Norfolk was named Journalist of the Year at Press Gazette’s British Journalism Awards for work that “stood out as a magnificent example of what can be achieved by an ordinary reporter.”
Former Times editor James Harding described Norfolk as a reporter with “empathy, humility, tenacity and courage.” His work, Harding said, gave voice to victims and forced institutions to act.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog