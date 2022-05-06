News diary 9-15 May: 'Wagatha Christie' trial begins, Pulitzers announced, Eurovision Song Contest - Press Gazette

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week:

The final week of the last Parliamentary session saw several of the government’s key pieces of legislation become law, and MPs and peers return to Westminster this week to find out what’s on the cards for the coming year in the Queen’s Speech, which HRH plans to deliver, on Tuesday (10 May). With controversial new laws on policing and immigration on the statute books, despite the best efforts of opposition parties in the Lords, what will the Johnson administration set out in the wake of a largely disappointing set of local election results?

Tackling the cost of living, particularly after the Bank of England’s recession warning this week, is sure to be one of the priorities for the government over the coming months, and a legislative follow-up to the energy security strategy with a view to bringing down household bills is likely to be a key tenet of this year’s programme. Key battlegrounds for the government, including Northern Ireland, free speech and Channel 4, are also likely to feature, while demands from consumer groups for action on access to cash and the Labour Party on a new Victims’ Bill may also influence what’s promised today.

Deloitte hosts its Media and Telecoms Beyond Conference on Wednesday, where BBC Director General Tim Davie and Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon are among the keynote speakers. Mahon’s speech will likely be the showstopper after the broadcaster published an alternative plan to privatisation earlier this week. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has vowed to press ahead with the sale despite growing opposition, also taking aim at the BBC licence fee in a recent Spectator interview for good measure.

Looking abroad

All eyes will be on Moscow on Monday (9 May) when Vladimir Putin delivers a speech as part of the country’s annual Victory Day military parade marking the 1945 surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II in Europe. With fighting continuing in Ukraine over two months in to the so-called ‘special military operation’, there has been plenty of speculation over how Putin will be able to present the invasion as a victory, particularly given the series of embarrassing setbacks Russia has suffered.

He is almost certain to continue his widely-rubbished justification of the war as part of an effort to ‘denazify’ Ukraine, despite the recent high-profile row with Israel prompted by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s antisemitic remarks, for which Putin offered a rare apology.

More substantively, it has been suggested that Putin could use his speech to officially declare war on Ukraine and announce a general mobilisation, though the Kremlin has dismissed such speculation as ‘nonsense’. Either way, Putin’s speech is likely to be a critical moment in the conflict.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, meanwhile, will be heading to Germany for a meeting of G7 counterparts on Thursday (12 May) and then an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers over the weekend (14-15 May), where the conflict will once again dominate discussions as preparations continue for June’s G7 summit in Germany and the NATO summit in Madrid.

Elsewhere, this week also sees national elections in the Philippines (9 May) and Lebanon (15 May), a new president take office in South Korea (10 May), and ASEAN leaders descend on Washington for a special summit hosted by Joe Biden (12-13 May).

Also look out for:

May 9

Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy ‘ Wagatha Christie ’ trial begins

Damien Bendall goes on trial over Killamarsh murders

Pulitzer Prizes announced

May 10

Elon Musk addresses FT Future of the Car Summit in London

Jamie Wallis MP in court on driving offence

Local Medical Committees vote on GP contract hours

May 11

Ministerial address at CYBERUK 2022 conference

Wayne Couzens in court on indecent exposure charges

Society of Editors Annual Conference

May 12

UK Q1 GDP

Lord Frost addresses Heritage Foundation

Joe Biden hosts Global COVID-19 Summit

May 14

Sergey Lavrov speech to the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy

Eurovision Song Contest

FA Cup Final

May 15

Women’s FA Cup final

North Rhine-Westphalia state elections

Statistics, Reports and Results

May 9

DCMS committee report on influencers

UK Health Accounts 2020 and 2021

Results from: BioNTech, AngloGold Ashanti

May 10

BRC Retail Sales Monitor

May 11

US Consumer Price Index

Results from: Liberty Global, E.ON, Toyota, Walt Disney, ITV

May 12

UK trade

NHS key services data

IEA and OPEC monthly oil market reports

Results from: RWE, Nissan, Tata Motors, BT Group

May 13

ONS release on vaccination rates

Results from: Honda, Norwegian Air

Anniversaries and Awareness Days

May 9

Mental Health Awareness Week

Europe Day

30 years ago: final episode of Golden Girls aired

May 11

Eight years ago: Donbas status referendums

May 12

International Nurses Day

May 14

World Fair Trade Day

May 15

National Children’s Day

International Day of Families

