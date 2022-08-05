 News diary 8-14 August: GDP figures, 10 years since Austin Tice kidnap

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 5, 2022

News diary 8-14 August: New UK GDP figures, Kenyan election and 10 years since Austin Tice kidnapping

By Foresight News Twitter

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week 

The Office for National Statistics publishes the UK’s latest quarterly GDP figures on Friday (12 August) just days after the country received a double-whammy of dire economic news. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) warned in its latest economic forecast that inflation would soar to ‘astronomical levels’ over the next 12 months, with commentators suggesting that the country is now firmly on course for its bleakest economic period since the 1970s 

That warning became a reality when the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest levels in almost three decades and confirmed it eventually expects rates to peak at 13%. The bank also predicted that the UK would enter a five-quarter recession this year and said it would take “around two years” for inflation to then fall back to its 2% target. Whatever promises are made by the next Prime Minister, it’s clear that facing the coming crisis and finding a resolution to the cost of living struggles facing the country will be a formidable task for either contender. 

A contrasting pair of hustings await the two prospective Premiers next week as the Conservative Party leadership contest continues with visits to the red wall seat of Darlington in County Durham on Tuesday (9 August) and Cheltenham in the South West on Thursday (11 August). Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have recently been forced into U-turns on major points of policy, with the Truss campaign resorting to accusing journalists of ‘misinterpreting’ her pledge to cut civil service expenditure through cuts to public sector pay after it was suggested that those outside London would be adversely affected. 

The two candidates also have another pair of high-profile media interviews in store next week where they can expect to be quizzed on their shifting pledges. Frontrunner Liz Truss faces questions from a live GB News audience on ‘The People’s Forum’ on Wednesday (10 August) while self-declared underdog Rishi Sunak is grilled by Nick Robinson for the BBC on the same evening. Truss has so far declined to join Robinson for a one-on-one, her campaign evidently benefiting more from the series of viral one-liners she continues to produce at membership events. 

 

Looking abroad 

A general election takes place in Kenya on Tuesday (9 August) where most interest will be in the presidential race which features current Vice President William Ruto and veteran opposition figure and former prime minister Raila Odinga as the leading candidates.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down at the end of a second five-year term, has broken with his deputy and instead thrown his support behind Odinga in what is expected to be a close race that may head to a subsequent run-off vote.  

Both candidates have announced running mates from Kenyatta’s Kikuyu ethnic group, the country’s largest. Widespread violence following the 2007 elections led to Kenyatta and Ruto being charged by the International Criminal Court, though the cases ultimately collapsed; that the margin of victory this time around is likely to be narrow is once again raising fears of the prospect of post-election violence amid a cost of living crisis that has already seen protesters take to the streets. 

 

Also look out for 

August 8 

  • Ryan Giggs trial begins 
  • Trial of man accused of racial abuse of Rio Ferdinand begins 
  • Final day and closing ceremony of 2022 Commonwealth Games 

August 9 

  • UN Security Council briefing on terrorist acts 
  • Anthony Blinken visits DRC 
  • US, Japan & South Korea hold joint military drill 

August 10 

  • Benjamin Mendy rape trial begins 
  • Iain Dale interviews Jeremy Corbyn at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 
  • EU import ban on Russian coal takes effect 
  • Anthony Blinken visits Rwanda 
  • UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt 

August 11 

  • Ukraine donors’ conference takes place in Copenhagen 
  • Festival of Politics begins in Edinburgh 
  • European Championships (multisports) begin in Munich 

August 12 

  • Hosepipe ban takes effect in Kent and Sussex 
  • Iain Dale interviews Keir Starmer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 

August 13 

  • Apprentice Boys Derry march 
  • Iain Dale interviews Arlene Foster at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 
  • Aslef train drivers strike 
  • Premier League continues 

 

 

Statistics, reports & results 

August 8 

  • Results from: SoftBank, BioNTech, NewsCorp and Take-Two Interactive 

August 9 

  • Statistics on births in England and Wales in 2021 (ONS) 
  • Results from: InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Legal and General Group and Emerson Electric 

August 10 

  • US consumer price index 
  • China consumer price index 
  • Results from: Disney, Toshiba, TUI, Honda, E. ON, Admiral 

August 11 

  • IEA and OPEC monthly oil market reports 
  • Statistics on fire and rescue operations in 2021 
  • Quarterly NHS England figures on cancelled elective operations 
  • Results from: Siemens, RWE, ThyssenKrupp 

August 12 

  • UK indices of production and services 
  • UK quality of life report (ONS) 
  • UK climate change insights report (ONS) 

 

 

Anniversaries & awareness days 

August 8 

  • Zimbabwe Heroes’ Day 
  • National Allotments Week begins 
  • Afternoon Tea Week begins 

August 9 

  • Elvis Week begins 
  • National Book Lovers Day 
  • Women’s Day (South Africa) 

August 10 

  • Raksha Bandhan 

August 12 

  • Glorious Twelfth 
  • World Elephant Day 
  • International Youth Day 
  • Five years ago: Unite the Right rally Charlottesville violence 
  • One year ago: Plymouth shootings 

August 13 

  • 10 years ago: Austin Tice kidnapped 

August 14 

  • Pakistan Independence Day 
  • 20 years ago: Cristiano Ronaldo made professional debut 

 

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Picture: ChrisPig via Getty Images

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. RAJAR Talkradio - TalkTV TalkTV and GB News see radio audience boost in Q2 RAJAR figures
  2. The Fence Gove The Fence: How one ad-free satirical magazine startup is betting on print
  3. Nick Cohen Nick Cohen's Observer column on pause whilst he co-operates with investigation
  4. Sky-sports-website-27-July Ranked: Most popular websites for sports news in UK
  5. GB News launch stars GB News ratings one year on: How is channel faring versus TalkTV in airwaves battle?

Latest Jobs