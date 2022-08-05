News diary 8-14 August: GDP figures, 10 years since Austin Tice kidnap

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

The Office for National Statistics publishes the UK’s latest quarterly GDP figures on Friday (12 August) just days after the country received a double-whammy of dire economic news. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) warned in its latest economic forecast that inflation would soar to ‘astronomical levels’ over the next 12 months, with commentators suggesting that the country is now firmly on course for its bleakest economic period since the 1970s.

That warning became a reality when the Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest levels in almost three decades and confirmed it eventually expects rates to peak at 13%. The bank also predicted that the UK would enter a five-quarter recession this year and said it would take “around two years” for inflation to then fall back to its 2% target. Whatever promises are made by the next Prime Minister, it’s clear that facing the coming crisis and finding a resolution to the cost of living struggles facing the country will be a formidable task for either contender.

A contrasting pair of hustings await the two prospective Premiers next week as the Conservative Party leadership contest continues with visits to the red wall seat of Darlington in County Durham on Tuesday (9 August) and Cheltenham in the South West on Thursday (11 August). Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have recently been forced into U-turns on major points of policy, with the Truss campaign resorting to accusing journalists of ‘misinterpreting’ her pledge to cut civil service expenditure through cuts to public sector pay after it was suggested that those outside London would be adversely affected.

The two candidates also have another pair of high-profile media interviews in store next week where they can expect to be quizzed on their shifting pledges. Frontrunner Liz Truss faces questions from a live GB News audience on ‘The People’s Forum’ on Wednesday (10 August) while self-declared underdog Rishi Sunak is grilled by Nick Robinson for the BBC on the same evening. Truss has so far declined to join Robinson for a one-on-one, her campaign evidently benefiting more from the series of viral one-liners she continues to produce at membership events.

Looking abroad

A general election takes place in Kenya on Tuesday (9 August) where most interest will be in the presidential race which features current Vice President William Ruto and veteran opposition figure and former prime minister Raila Odinga as the leading candidates.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down at the end of a second five-year term, has broken with his deputy and instead thrown his support behind Odinga in what is expected to be a close race that may head to a subsequent run-off vote.

Both candidates have announced running mates from Kenyatta’s Kikuyu ethnic group, the country’s largest. Widespread violence following the 2007 elections led to Kenyatta and Ruto being charged by the International Criminal Court, though the cases ultimately collapsed; that the margin of victory this time around is likely to be narrow is once again raising fears of the prospect of post-election violence amid a cost of living crisis that has already seen protesters take to the streets.

Also look out for

August 8

Ryan Giggs trial begins

Trial of man accused of racial abuse of Rio Ferdinand begins

Final day and closing ceremony of 2022 Commonwealth Games

August 9

UN Security Council briefing on terrorist acts

Anthony Blinken visits DRC

US, Japan & South Korea hold joint military drill

August 10

Benjamin Mendy rape trial begins

Iain Dale interviews Jeremy Corbyn at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

EU import ban on Russian coal takes effect

Anthony Blinken visits Rwanda

UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt

August 11

Ukraine donors’ conference takes place in Copenhagen

Festival of Politics begins in Edinburgh

European Championships (multisports) begin in Munich

August 12

Hosepipe ban takes effect in Kent and Sussex

Iain Dale interviews Keir Starmer at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

August 13

Apprentice Boys Derry march

Iain Dale interviews Arlene Foster at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Aslef train drivers strike

Premier League continues

Statistics, reports & results

August 8

Results from: SoftBank, BioNTech, NewsCorp and Take-Two Interactive

August 9

Statistics on births in England and Wales in 2021 (ONS)

Results from: InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Legal and General Group and Emerson Electric

August 10

US consumer price index

China consumer price index

Results from: Disney, Toshiba, TUI, Honda, E. ON, Admiral

August 11

IEA and OPEC monthly oil market reports

Statistics on fire and rescue operations in 2021

Quarterly NHS England figures on cancelled elective operations

Results from: Siemens, RWE, ThyssenKrupp

August 12

UK indices of production and services

UK quality of life report (ONS)

UK climate change insights report (ONS)

Anniversaries & awareness days

August 8

Zimbabwe Heroes’ Day

National Allotments Week begins

Afternoon Tea Week begins

August 9

Elvis Week begins

National Book Lovers Day

Women’s Day (South Africa)

August 10

Raksha Bandhan

August 12

Glorious Twelfth

World Elephant Day

International Youth Day

Five years ago: Unite the Right rally Charlottesville violence

One year ago: Plymouth shootings

August 13

10 years ago: Austin Tice kidnapped

August 14

Pakistan Independence Day

20 years ago: Cristiano Ronaldo made professional debut

