News diary 27 June-3 July: Summer of strikes continue and London Pride

Holyrood provides the focus for this week’s political news, as Nicola Sturgeon sets out her route map for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Scotland’s First Minister is already making plans for a vote to be held next October, and her address on Tuesday (June 28) is expected to flesh out the detail of how the ballot will actually work. But Sturgeon’s push for another referendum will be hampered by political roadblocks on both sides of the border. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already rejected calls for a second poll, teeing up a possible Supreme Court battle in the near future. The picture isn’t exactly straightforward in Scotland, either, where despite having the backing of the Scottish Greens, the SNP’s ‘IndyRef 2’ plans have been comprehensively rejected by both Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

As Sturgeon delivers her statement to the Scottish Parliament, Cabinet Secretary Sir Simon Case appears before the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee. The hearing focuses on the propriety of governance in light of the Greensill scandal, and is certain to touch on both the ‘Partygate’ fallout and the recent resignation of the prime minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt. MPs might also like to ask for more information on the ‘informal conversation’ Case had with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation about a potential job for Carrie Johnson back in 2020, which he insisted was not ‘improper’ and something he ‘would have done for anyone with relevant experience’.

Three people are sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday (June 30) for the murder of Logan Mwangi, who was found dead in a south Wales river last July. Angharad Williamson, John Cole, and an unnamed teenager were found guilty of carrying out a ‘brutal and sustained assault’ on the four-year-old, before dumping his body in the River Ogmore in Bridgend. A trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard the three had inflicted injuries usually seen in car crash victims and attempted to conceal their involvement from police by claiming Logan had gone missing from the family home. A child practice review into the case is expected to report before the end of the year.

Looking abroad

Still reeling from this morning’s Conservative losses in the Tiverton and Hinton and Wakefield by-elections, Boris Johnson will be looking to see off critics by highlighting his high-profile support for Ukraine in a week where the conflict looks set to dominate the international agenda yet again. On Monday (June 27), he will be at the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany where attendees hold a session with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is participating virtually. Later that day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who both took part in the BRICS summit earlier this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will join G7 leaders in person for talks with so-called outreach partners on global food security.

Tuesday (June 28) is the final day of the G7, and Johnson will likely hold a press conference to discuss the outcomes from the gathering. Many of those present will then be heading to Madrid for the NATO leaders’ meeting, though the main discussions are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday (June 29-30). A one-to-one meeting between Johnson and US President Joe Biden – either in Germany or Spain – is something to keep an eye out for, though Biden’s keen interest in Ireland may force the Prime Minister back to domestic affairs following the publication of legislation to unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Zelensky will be addressing the NATO summit, whose attendees also include membership candidates Finland and Sweden as well as partner countries Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Hopes that Finland and Sweden’s bids to become full NATO members could be signed off at the summit have faded amid continued opposition from Turkey, whose objections centre around allegations that they are overly sympathetic towards Kurdish nationalists. The decision to invite Asia-Pacific leaders to the gathering, meanwhile, is viewed as an indication that NATO remains wary of China’s rising global influence.

On the other side of the equation, Vladimir Putin, who has not travelled abroad since the invasion began, heads to Turkmenistan on Tuesday (June 28) to attend a summit of states bordering the Caspian Sea, including Iran. He’s also due to meet this week – likely Thursday (June 30) – with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who will chair the G20 summit later this year. Widodo is also expected in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky, though it remains unclear exactly when that trip will take place. Finally, Turkish reports suggest a four-way meeting between Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine may take place as soon as next week in Istanbul to try to reach an agreement on establishing corridors allowing for Ukraine to export its grain stocks even as the conflict grinds on.

Also look out for

Monday June 27

Sir John Major gives evidence to Infected Blood Inquiry

MPs debate Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Jens Stoltenberg pre-summit press conference

Criminal barristers strike action begins

Belly Mujinga inquest begins

Wimbledon begins

Tuesday June 28

Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Liz Truss appears before the Foreign Affairs committee

Keir Starmer and Ben Wallace address New Statesman Politics Live event

Michael Gove speech to LGA conference

Sadiq Khan participates in State of London debate

South London tram drivers strike in pay dispute

Wednesday 29 June

Royal Mail strike ballot closes

Committee on Climate Change publishes 2022 progress report

R Kelly sentencing

Verdict in 2015 Paris attacks trial

Jerome Powell and Andrew Bailey at ECB Central Banking Forum

Ed Davey addresses LGA conference

Virgin Orbit planned rocket launch

Thursday 30 June

Anne-Marie Trevelyan addresses BCC annual conference

John Glen and Rachel Reeves address TheCityUK annual conference

Maroš Šefčovič at EU-UK Forum annual conference

OPEC/non-OPEC Ministerial meeting

Ferdinand Marcos Jr inaugurated as Filipino President

Friday 1 July

easyJet Spanish cabin crew strike

Ofcom Communications Market Report

Deadline for Julian Assange extradition appeal

Same-sex marriages legal in Switzerland

England v India first IT20

Tour de France begins

Saturday 2 July

Sharon Graham addresses NSSN conference

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meets in Birmingham

Pride in London Parade

Sunday 3 July

RMT holds annual meeting

British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Statistics, reports and results

Monday 27 June

Results from: Nike

Tuesday 28 June

ONS release on findings from the 2021 Census

BP Statistical Review of World Energy

UN FAO report on agricultural commodities markets

ORR Rail Fares Index

Wednesday 29 June

UN FAO reports on fisheries and agriculture

Ofsted statistics on childcare providers

BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index

Results from: H&M

Thursday 30 June

UK national accounts (GDP)

BRC economic briefing

Energy trends and prices (ONS)

SMMT car production figures

Nationwide House Price Index

Results from: Walgreens Boots Alliance

Friday 1 July

ONS statistics on deaths in England and Wales (2021)

UK manufacturing PMI

Euro area inflation

Pride Power List 2021

Anniversaries and awareness days

Wednesday 29 June

One week ago: major earthquake in Afghanistan

Thursday 30 June

Asteroid Day

Iraq National Sovereignty Day

Two years ago: Hong Kong National Security law took effect (Xi Jinping visit possible)

Friday 1 July

25 years ago: Hong Kong SAR established

50 years ago: UK’s first gay pride rally

Canada Day

Plastic Challenge begins

Saturday 2 July

World UFO Day

International Day of Co-operatives

Sunday 3 July

Belarus Independence Day (protests possible)

