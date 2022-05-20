News diary 23-29 May: Tim Davie before Lords, Twitter AGM and two years since George Floyd murder - Press Gazette

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

It could be a make-or-break week for Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister, with the publication of the Sue Gray report suddenly thrown back into the spotlight. The Met Police announced the conclusion of its “partygate” investigation on Thursday, with more than 120 fixed penalty notices being issued. The full Gray report has been on hold pending the outcome of the Met’s investigation, and its conclusion raised expectations that the report could be released before the Commons rises for its Whitsun recess on Thursday (26 May).

It was never likely to be smooth sailing for the Conservative Party this week in any event, beginning with former Tory MP Imran Khan being sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday (23 May). Khan was found guilty last month of sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a party in Staffordshire in 2008, and his subsequent resignation as Member of Parliament for Wakefield has now set the stage for one of two key by-elections next month. It’s unlikely the government will be given an easy ride in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon either, as the hugely controversial Public Order Bill gets its second reading. Critics argue the proposed legislation, unveiled in the Queen’s Speech earlier this month, would introduce draconian measures aimed at “criminalising the right to protest”, though the Home Secretary says the Bill helps police “prevent antisocial protests from disrupting people’s lives”.

Away from the dramas of Westminster and following the official royal opening of the long-awaited Crossrail project on 17 May, members of the public can finally make their maiden commute on the Elizabeth Line on Tuesday (24 May). The project has been beset by political rows between management and City Hall and four years of delays, resulting in the line coming in at around £4 billion over budget. Transport for London have said the east-west line will “transform” travel across the capital, contributing an estimated £42 billion to the UK economy.

Looking abroad

Following a two-year hiatus, some of the world’s most powerful people descend on the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos-Klosters for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. The ramifications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will dominate discussions, starting on Monday (23 May) when President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a keynote address from Kyiv. Not a single Russian official or business leader has been invited this year in solidarity with Ukraine, despite the historically close ties between organisers and Russia. But there’s nevertheless plenty to watch on the subject.

Highlights on Tuesday (24 May) include special addresses from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, followed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday. The closing day agenda on Thursday includes interventions from boxer-turned-Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Beyond Ukraine, keep an eye out for discussions with new Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (23 May), IAEA chief Rafael Grossi (24 May), Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin (25 May), and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (26 May).

Also look out for:

May 23

Oxfam’s pre-Davos report on food and energy billionaires’ windfall

Royals attend Chelsea Flower Show preview day

Tim Davie at Lords committee session on BBC funding

Joe Biden meets with Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

May 24

Sajid Javid at Onward ‘Restitch’ event

Chelsea Flower Show opens to public

Three months ago: Russia invaded Ukraine

May 25

Prime Minister’s Questions

Efra committee chair election result to replace Neil Parish

Laura Castle sentenced for murder of Leiland-James Corkill

Twitter annual meeting

May 26

Hay Festival begins; Hillary Clinton & Jeremy Hunt among speakers

May 27

Man accused of murdering Sgt. Matt Ratana in court

Donald Trump speaks at NRA Leadership Forum

May 28

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool v Real Madrid

European Rugby Champions Cup Final

Palme D’Or presented at Cannes

May 29

Presidential election in Colombia

F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Sky Bet Championship Playoff Final

Statistics, reports and results

May 23

TIME 100 announcement

OECD GDP growth figures

May 24

UK Public Sector Finances

OBR welfare trends report

OECD Taxing Wages 2022

Amnesty International report on global use of the death penalty

Shell AGM

May 25

US CBO Budget and Economic Outlook

Germany Q1 GDP

Amazon ASM

Results from: Marks & Spencer, SSE

May 26

Energy trends and prices

Long-term international migration statistics

Pupil absence in England (Autumn 2021)

Results from: Alibaba, United Utilities

Anniversaries and awareness days

May 23

Arts Education Week (to May 29)

May 25

Two years ago: George Floyd killed

Africa Day

Towel Day

May 27

National Fish and Chip Day

May 28

International Day of Action for Women’s Health

World Hunger Day

50 Years ago: Duke of Windsor died

May 29

Jerusalem Day

One year ago: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Picture: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images