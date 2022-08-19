News diary 22-28 August: Reach journalists strike, Edinburgh TV Festival

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Following months of grim predictions over the mounting cost of living crisis, we’ll find out on Friday (August 26) just how much energy prices will go up this autumn as Ofgem announces changes to the energy price cap from October 1. The change follows the regulator’s recent announcement that the cap will be updated every three months rather than six due to unprecedented levels of volatility in the energy market, meaning that bills will rise more often if wholesale prices continue to go up. The cap is widely expected to skyrocket as post-pandemic explosions in demand and supply issues arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine hit the energy markets. Cornwall Insight consultancy has predicted the cap will rise to £3,582 annually, which would represent a 163% price increase compared to October last year. Ofgem’s recent changes to its methodology for calculating the cap have also attracted controversy, with detractors arguing it leans too far in favour of energy company interests at the expense of consumers.

Political sparring over the increase has escalated, with Labour proposing a price cap freeze funded by an expanded windfall tax on energy companies. The party has also written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to request a recall of Parliament to vote on a cap freeze. Leadership favourite Truss has so far promised an emergency budget focused on tax cuts, including reversing the rise in National Insurance and a suspension of the green levy on energy, but has wavered on whether she would offer direct payments to help those struggling to pay their bills. Both candidates will face further calls for concrete plans to help as people and businesses consider how they will cope with ever-higher bills that could push 45 million people into fuel poverty this winter.

GCSE results are released on Thursday (August 25), with grades expected to fall this year after last year’s record-breaking results. Teachers have raised concerns that the results will be ‘grossly unfair’ and incomparable to previous years, owing to ‘unforgiveable’ errors in advance information as well as pandemic-related disruption to children’s education. While a drop in overall grades is already expected, variations in success rates are always worth looking out for: A-levels this week showed a stark regional divide between the North East and South East, while a recent study found that the attainment gap between poorer students and their better-off peers at GCSE-level has not changed in the last 20 years.

Looking abroad

As the war continues in Ukraine, on Tuesday (August 23) world leaders are set to participate in the second Crimea Platform summit, this year taking place virtually. The gathering follows recent attacks against Russian military targets on the peninsula – now a popular destination with Russian tourists following its annexation in 2014 – widely believed to have been carried out by Ukrainian forces. On Wednesday (August 24), Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day, exactly six months on from Russia’s invasion in February. Although not confirmed, it is rumoured that Russia could use the occasion to open a mass trial in Mariupol for Ukrainian fighters captured at the Azovstal steelworks.

There’s also a general election in Angola on Wednesday (August 24), where incumbent President Joao Lourenço of the MPLA is facing a tough challenge from UNITA candidate Adalberto Costa Junior in what is expected to be one of the closest races in the country’s recent history. A victory for Costa Junior would also mark the first time since 1992 that an opposition candidate wins an election in Angola. In any case, election organizers will certainly be hoping to avoid the kind of chaotic scenes witnessed in Nairobi recently as extremely close results from the August 9 presidential election were announced.

Also look out for

August 22

High Pay Centre/CIPD report on FTSE 100 CEO earnings

Bernie Ecclestone appears in court to face fraud charges

Manchester United fan protest at Old Trafford

August 23

Conservative leadership hustings in Birmingham

Hosepipe ban takes effect in Devon and Cornwall

Primary elections in Florida

August 24

Thames Water hosepipe ban takes effect

Edinburgh International Television Festival opens

Emily Maitlis (pictured) delivers MacTaggart Memorial Lecture

August 25

Conservative leadership hustings in Norwich

Jackson Hole economic symposium opens

England v South Africa second test match

Annual weigh-in at London Zoo

August 26

Reach journalists and Royal Mail staff strike

Hosepipe ban takes effect in Yorkshire

Results announced in Labour Party NEC elections

Reading and Leeds Festival opens

August 27

Pope Francis inducts 20 new cardinals at consistory

August 28

One year ago: final UK troops and diplomats left Afghanistan

Notting Hill Carnival begins

Belgian Grand Prix

Statistics, reports & results

August 22

UCU report on health of the UK university sector

August 23

CBI Industrial Trends survey

Forbes Highest Paid Tennis Players

August 24

Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) annual statistics

August 25

Energy trends and prices

Quarterly immigration statistics

US GDP Q2 (second estimate)

Annual report on NHS dental activity

Results from: Qantas

Anniversaries & awareness days

August 22

15 years ago: Rhys Jones murdered

Flag Day (Russia)

August 23

80 years ago: Battle of Stalingrad began

August 24

International Beatleweek begins

Kobe Bryant Day

August 25

Five years ago: Myanmar Rohingya crisis began

National Burger Day

August 26

One year ago: ISIS-K attack on Kabul airport

UK’s oldest man turns 110

National Dog Day

August 27

Three years ago: Harry Dunn killed

International Bat Weekend

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Picture: BBC