News diary 14 - 20 November: World Cup, another fiscal event, Biden turns 80 - Press Gazette

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

Jeremy Hunt will continue the fine tradition of recent chancellors when he holds a major fiscal event just weeks into the job, and the Autumn Statement Hunt delivers on Thursday (17 November) is likely to be just as consequential as Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget or Rishi Sunak’s first pandemic-era announcements. Hunt will unveil a beefed-up version of the fiscal plan promised by his immediate predecessor in the wake of the market-crashing September budget, with a full evaluation of the public finances from the OBR due alongside the new chancellor’s tax and spend plans.

Hunt has been following the Sunak playbook by drip-feeding content to media in the lead up to the event itself, so we already have a good idea of what to expect from the chancellor’s speech when he steps up to the dispatch box next week: action on tax thresholds, with a potential return for the 50p rate; a new windfall tax on energy firms’ profits to help with household bills; confirmation of public sector pay rates; and a decision on the uprating of benefits and pensions from next year.

While the content of the statement may not be much of a surprise, the devil will be entirely in the detail for Hunt as he attempts to balance the books and fill a financial black hole which some estimates put as high as £60 billion.

Amid the fiscal difficulties, the political implications of this event should not be forgotten: rumblings of discontent on the backbenches over potentially manifesto-busting tax rises could easily flare up into another Conservative civil war at a time when the government desperately needs to project stability, particularly at a time when Rishi Sunak’s judgment is already being called into question.

The most controversial World Cup in living memory finally kicks off on Sunday (20 November) as hosts Qatar face Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by criticisms of the country’s stance on LGBTQ+ and human rights, with disgraced former FIFA President Sepp Blatter admitting that awarding the tournament to the gulf state was “a mistake”.

The treatment of migrant construction workers in particular has come under intense scrutiny, as estimates suggest some 6,500 labourers have lost their lives – a figure dismissed by Qatari authorities.

Qatar has spent an eye-watering $200bn to stage the tournament, a figure which dwarfs the total spend of the last eight World Cups combined. As part of its preparations, the country has built seven air-conditioned stadiums, a new airport, a metro system, and around 100 new hotels to house fans. With so many issues already hanging over the tournament before a ball has even been kicked, FIFA will be hoping that their gamble to stage a first World Cup on Middle Eastern soil pays off.

Looking abroad

It’s a busy week for Rishi Sunak: while Jeremy Hunt is putting the finishing touches on the Autumn Statement, Sunak will be in Bali for the G20 Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday (15-16 November).

While Sunak won’t have to make good on his plans to “confront” Vladimir Putin at the gathering after Moscow confirmed the Russian president won’t be attending, he will get a chance to have his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden (Wednesday) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Leaders will look to find solutions to the global cost of living and energy crises, with a virtual address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helping to focus minds on the root of so much of the disruption.

The summit coverage, however, is likely to be dominated by China after the White House announced that Biden will hold his first in-person talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (14 November). The long-awaited meeting comes at a particularly tense time for relations between Washington and Beijing, and Biden has said he’s hoping to get an understanding of Xi’s ‘red lines’ and discuss Taiwan.

Following a decidedly underwhelming Republican performance in Tuesday’s midterms, next week is shaping up to be a potentially important one as attention now turns to the 2024 presidential race.

At the time of writing, former President Donald Trump has announced no changes to his plans to make a “very big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (15 November) on another run for the White House, though reports suggest he is under pressure to postpone, possibly until after the 6 December run-off in the Georgia Senate race.

Trump also faces another decision next week: whether to comply with the subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 Committee requiring him to sit down for a deposition on Monday (14 November) to answer questions under oath on the storming of the US Capitol in 2021.

Also look out for

November 14

Home Office questions in the Commons

Michael Gove addresses CPS Margaret Thatcher conference

Church of England General Synod meeting

Vote on Ukraine reparations resolution at UNGA

EU foreign ministers meet

COP27 Gender Day & Water Day

November 15

COP27 High-Level Segment resumes

James Cleverly at committee on EU relationship

Kathryn Stone gives evidence to Committee on Standards

IEA publishes report on coal and net zero

Ballot closes for RMT strike mandate renewal

November 16

UK inflation figures

NASA Artemis I launch attempt

Steve Barclay addresses NHS Providers Conference

Andrew Bailey at committee session on BoE monetary policy reports

Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner at Deputy PMQs

COP27 Biodiversity Day

November 17

Tom Tugendhat sentenced for using phone while driving

Verdict in Dutch MH17 trial

APEC Ministerial Meeting

IAEA Board of Governors Meeting

November 18

Jeremy Hunt interviewed on the Today programme

Ursula von der Leyen addresses IISS Manama Dialogue

Emmanuel Macron and Kamala Harris at APEC CEO Summit

Benjamin Netanyahu and Mike Pence at RCJ Leadership Meeting

November 19

Francophonie Summit

Snap parliamentary elections in Malaysia

England v New Zealand Autumn Nations Series

November 20

Elections in Kazakhstan, Equatorial Guinea and Nepal

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel’s final F1 race

Joe Biden turns 80

Statistics, reports & surveys

November 14

Resolution Foundation report on energy costs

Northern Ireland Boundary Commission proposals (this week)

OPEC monthly oil market report

November 15

UK Labour Market statistics (unemployment)

Universal Credit statistics

EU and Japan Q3 GDP

China monthly economic data

Results from: Vodafone, Walmart, Imperial Tobacco, Land Securities

November 16

UK House Price Index

Private housing rental prices

Results from: SSE, Tencent Holdings, Experian Group, British Land

November 17

HMICFRS report on police vetting and counter-corruption

Annual figures on children looked after by local authorities in England

Quarterly knife crime statistics

Annual figures on affordable housing supply

EU inflation statistics

Landmine Monitor Report 2022

Results from: Royal Mail Group, Siemens, ThyssenKrupp, Gap Stores, Burberry

November 18

UK Retail Sales

Anniversaries & awareness days

November 14

Anti-bullying week (to November 18)

Road Safety Week (to November 20)

Living Wage Week (to November 20)

Switch-Off Fortnight (to November 27)

King Charles III turns 74

100 years ago: first BBC radio broadcast

November 15

Steve Irwin Day

Day of the Imprisoned Writer

November 16

UK Disability History Month (to December 16)

November 17

World Prematurity Day

Social Enterprise Day

National Unfriend Day

November 18

Independence Day (Morocco)

World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (to November 24)

November 19

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

World Toilet Day

International Men’s Day

One year ago: woman held powers of US Presidency for first time

November 20

Equal Pay Day

Universal Children’s Day

International Transgender Day of Remembrance

One month ago: Liz Truss announced resignation

75 years ago: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip married

Picture: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images