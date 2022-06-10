News diary 13-19 June: 50 years since Watergate break-in and ten since Julian Assange entered Ecuadorian embassy - Press Gazette

A look ahead at the key events leading the news agenda next week, from the team at Foresight News.

Leading the week

After winning what he described as a “convincing” victory in last week’s confidence vote, Boris Johnson immediately went into policy mode in an attempt to shore up support among the 59% of Tory MPs who backed his leadership and convince the remainder that he’s still the man to take the party forward. The Prime Minister who promised to get Brexit done returns to what would normally be more comfortable ground this week as the government publishes long-awaited new legislation on Monday (13 June) setting out powers to override the Northern Ireland Protocol. While there remains disagreement within the Conservative Party (and even the Cabinet) on the merits of unilaterally changing the agreement, the decision to push ahead with the proposals this week shows Johnson is attempting to wrest the narrative back into territory in which he feels confident in his ability to win over wavering colleagues.

While going toe-to-toe with the EU over a Brexit issue may exercise many of the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary colleagues, there remains a significant number of Conservative MPs who want a commitment to cut taxes to kick-start the economy and ease the burden on struggling households. A set-piece speech on the economy in tandem with Chancellor Rishi Sunak may go ahead this week as the government continues to face criticism of its handling of the cost of living crisis, with fuel prices now reaching record highs on a daily basis and the UK economy forecast to grow at the slowest rate of all major economies in 2023.

With the cost of living sure to be one of the key battlegrounds on which the next election campaign is fought, those in government may get their first taste of voter anger at a major union-led protest in central London on Saturday (18 June). The TUC-coordinated event is likely to be one of the largest public demonstrations in the country since 2019’s Brexit referendum march, concluding with a rally in Parliament Square addressed by Unite general secretary Sharon Graham and other union leaders who have organised strike action on the Underground, at the Royal Mail and by refuse workers across the country in recent months. This show of strength comes ahead of a series of major walkouts on National Rail and the Tube this month, and with further action which could disrupt airports, schools and councils on the cards in what could be a summer of discontent for Johnson’s government.

Tuesday (14 June) is the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire, remembering the 72 people who died in the early hours of 14 June 2017, after a fire broke out in the 27-story block of flats in West London. Commemorations include a memorial service at Westminster Abbey and a silent walk beginning at Notting Hill Methodist Church. The £150m-and-counting inquiry into the disaster, set up in August 2017 is expected to publish its findings later this year or early 2023. Ahead of the anniversary, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack told PA that he is ‘not hopeful’ that the inquiry will lead to any meaningful change, accusing the government of ignoring failings exposed by the tragedy and abandoning important safety recommendations from the inquiry’s first phase.

Looking abroad

Nearly four months on from the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the conflict looks set once again to dominate international news this week. Monday (13 June) sees the start of a regular UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, which comes in the wake of yesterday’s news that a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic sentenced two British nationals and a Moroccan to death for alleged crimes, claiming they were mercenaries. The session begins with the traditional update from High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, in which she will likely address the conflict. Later in the week (16 June), there is a session dedicated to the situation in Mariupol where the last remnants of Ukraine’s armed forces surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in the second of half of May, with many of them since transferred to Russia to face an uncertain fate.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, will be in Brussels on Wednesday (15 June) for key meetings on the war, including the last gathering of NATO defence ministers before the Madrid summit later this month and a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. Allies are likely to use the meeting to discuss the supply of weapons to Ukraine as the conflict grinds on, notably in the east of Ukraine around the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which straddle the strategically important Siverskyi Donets river. Both the US and the UK recently announced they would be sending sophisticated rocket-launcher systems to Ukraine, which the Kremlin warned will only prolong the conflict.

Meanwhile, the looming global food crisis provoked by the conflict is likely to be addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin when he speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday (17 June). Ukraine has a critical role as a global exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, and Russia has blamed Kyiv for mining blockaded ports and international sanctions for limiting its own exports, while the West has countered that Russia is “solely responsible for this looming food crisis”.

Also look out for

June 13

Andrew Bailey at Treasury committee session on British Steel pension scheme

Michael Gove at committee session on Levelling Up Bill

Sajid Javid speech to London Tech Week

Food Strategy White Paper

Stop the War protest at Service for the Order of the Garter

Queen’s Club tennis tournament

June 14

Lord Geidt at committee session on ministers’ interests

First planned deportation flight to Rwanda

UNISON delegate conference

Former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier in court over alleged Covid rule breach

Hillary Clinton at London Tech Week panel

Royal Ascot

June 15

Nadine Dorries speech to London Tech Week

Women’s Prize for Fiction

Microsoft retires Internet Explorer 11

Christine Lagarde at LSE event

June 16

UK MPC interest rate decision

Andy Burnham at Northern Powerhouse skills summit

Nadhim Zahawi at Confederation of School Trusts conference

2022/23 Premier League fixtures announced

Isle of Wight festival

US Open (golf)

June 17

Northern Research Group conference on levelling up

EU Commissioners discuss Ukraine membership

England v Netherlands ODI fixture

June 18

Ed Miliband speech to LSE Festival

Gallagher Premiership rugby final

June 19

Colombian presidential election run-off

Second round of French parliamentary elections

Regional elections in Andalusia (Spain)

England v Barbarians

Canadian Grand Prix

Father’s Day

Statistics, reports and results

June 13

UK monthly GDP

UK Index of Production

UK Trade statistics

Resolution Foundation report on youth unemployment

CBI Economic Forecast

June 14

UK unemployment statistics

European Drug Report

OPEC Monthly Oil Markets report

June 15

Reuters Digital News Report

Global Peace Index

IEA Monthly Oil Market Report

June 16

NHS key services combined performance data

ORR rail usage statistics

Russia Q1 GDP

UK Annual Business Survey

Graduate Outcomes Survey

June 17

EU inflation stats

Results from Tesco

Anniversaries and awareness days

June 13

Diabetes Week (to June 19)

Scams Awareness Fortnight (to June 26)

June 14

40 years ago: Falklands War ended

Donald Trump turns 76

June 15

10 years ago: US DACA programme created

National Beer Day

June 16

National Clean Air Day

National Freelancers Day

June 17

50 years ago: Watergate break-in

June 18

Emmanuel Macron attends Mont-Valerien Commemorative Ceremony

Paul McCartney turns 80

National Picnic Week (to June 26)

June 19

Boris Johnson turns 58

10 years ago: Julian Assange took refuge at Ecuadorian Embassy

Juneteenth

