Media jobs UK: Latest big moves in news media tracked by Press Gazette

February 8, 2022

News media job moves: Latest senior hires and fires

By Press Gazette Twitter

Press Gazette’s summary of the latest senior job moves and major personnel changes in UK news media. Refresh page for latest updates.

(If you have some job news to share, email pged@pressgazette.co.uk. Advertise your job vacancies on Press Gazette here.)

Evening Standard | Head of digital strategy

8/2/2022: Samantha (Sami) Herbert is appointed to the new role of head of digital strategy. She was promoted from the role of associate audience editor and previously spent six years at the Telegraph.co.uk, most recently as deputy editor.

Number 10 | Head of communications

Media jobs UK: Will Lewis and Guto Harri take Number 10 roles7/2/2022:  Former News UK director of communications Guto Harri has joined Boris Johnson’s senior team in the same role. Former Telegraph editor Will Lewis has joined the PM’s “brains trust” in an informal role (read more).

PPA | Chair

7/2/2022: Nina Wright, CEO of Harmsworth Media (part of DMGT housing the i and New Scientist), has been named chair of the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) following the two-year tenure of Immediate Media executive chairman Tom Bureau (read more). 

New York Times – London/Seoul | 24/7 Live Team

4/2/2022: The New York Times has hired six new journalists in London and Seoul for its 24/7 Live Team to “seize even more big news moments, to experiment with going live in exciting new ways and to ensure that our live coverage is as dynamic and authoritative as the rest of our report”. (Read more)

The New Statesman | Political editor

3/2/2022: Former BBC presenter Andrew Marr has joined The New Statesman as political editor and commentator (read more).

CNN | President

2/2/2022: Jeff Zucker has resigned as CNN president after nine years after failing to disclose a relationship with a colleague (read more).

Financial Times | Northern England correspondent

2/2/2022: Jennifer Williams is joining the FT as northern England correspondent from the Manchester Evening News where she is politics and investigations editor.

Mail on Sunday | You magazine editor

28/1/2022:  Jo Elvin is stepping down as editor of Mail on Sunday’s You magazine after four years in April. She said she has “reached a stage in my life where I think it’s time to seek out some new adventures”. Mail Newspapers editor Ted Verity said she has done a “phenomenal job” and a new editor is being sought.

ITV News | 27 journalists hired

24/1/2022: ITV News has announced it is going to double the length of its early evening news bulletin and hire some 27 new journalists (read more).

