Women’s interest magazine sales 2025: Harper’s Bazaar grows in print and digital

Harper’s Bazaar magazine cover from February 2026. Picture: Hearst

Harper’s Bazaar was the only women’s interest magazine to see an increase in both print and digital circulation figures in 2025, according to the latest ABC figures.

The Hearst-owned title saw an increase of 9% for print (55,764 average copies per issue) and 8% for digital circulation (18,257 copies).

Across the 53 titles within women’s interest magazines, which include the women’s weeklies, home interest, fashion and cookery from ABC, the average circulation declined by 0.8% compared to 2024 figures.

Scroll down for full table listing UK women’s interest magazine sales in 2025.

However, due to changes in ABC regulations, many publications boosted their totals by being allowed to count readers who receive both print and digital editions of publications twice in the overall circulation total (see 2024’s coverage of women’s interest magazines for comparison).

This has meant a significant boost in digital figures for many magazines, including Harper’s Bazaar, and an overall digital circulation increase of 253.4% (versus 2024’s 17% increase).

Digital circulations have also been boosted readership on “all you can read” Spotify-style services for magazines like Apple+ and Readly, where one article read in the course of a month count as a sale per ABC rules.

Across all titles, the total number of average digital copies per issue has increased by 62.6% with the new counting method. Across print, circulation has decreased by 7.6%.

Overall, four out of 53 titles grew their print figures, also including Future‘s Homes & Gardens (up 3% to 52,751 print copies).

Some 29 titles reported ABC digital growth.

Fitness publication The Supplement – Myprotein Magazine saw the biggest increase of digital copies, up 166% to 722,221 copies, up from 271,486 copies in 2024.

Three Hearst titles all recorded a 9% increase in circulation: Women’s Health (99,054 average circulation per issue), Prima (179,424) and Harper’s Bazaar (74,021).

Katie Vanneck-Smith, CEO of Hearst UK, said: “We’re proud to see Hearst UK deliver headline ABC growth across our portfolio for the second consecutive year.

“Audiences are actively seeking out trusted editorial brands, and that demand is reflected in our paid subscriptions now exceeding one million, enabling us to further scale our membership offering.”

New! Magazine, a sister title to OK!, saw the biggest circulation decline, down 31% to 25,832 average circulation per issue, followed by OK!, which was down 27% to 27,665.

Grazia, published by Bauer Media, led the pack in terms of all you can read digital sales with total circulation of 106,339 per edition on these services.

Harper’s Bazaar grew its paid subscriptions, including all you can reads, by 1.7% year on year to 27,010.

Among 13 weekly titles included in this analysis, no titles saw a print increase. The average overall circulation decline was 10.5%.

Just one title – Bauer Media’s celebrity title Heat – grew its average circulation per issue, up 2% to 75,911 copies (helped by auditing changes and all can you can read sales).

