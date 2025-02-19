Women’s interest magazine ABCs: Four out of 60 titles see print growth in 2024

Recent covers for Ok! magazine and Grazia

Women’s interest titles saw an average ABC circulation decline of 5% in 2024.

Across the 59 magazines included in this analysis total print circulation fell 4.9% compared to 2023, while among the titles the average print circulation change was a 9% decline. The average digital circulation change was a 17% increase.

We have included the women’s weeklies, home interest, fashion and cookery categories from ABC in this round-up.

The biggest overall growth was at Grazia, published every two weeks, which was up 46% to an ABC total of 137,376 despite a print decline of 5% to 43,977. Grazia’s ABC digital circulation was up 94% to 93,399 but this was almost entirely made up of “all you can read” subscribers.

ABC digital figures now frequently include “all you can read” figures from readership through products like Apple News+ and Readly. Publishers are not paid a full subscription price for these sales but instead get a royalty fee based on a Spotify-style model.

The biggest overall decline at a paid-for women’s magazine was Ok! Magazine, down 24% to 37,615. The Reach-owned weekly was down 26% in print to 31,424 – also the highest print decline – and down 7% in digital to 6,191.

The second-biggest print decline was also at a Reach-owned weekly title: New!, down 24% to 30,521. With digital down 10% to 3,098, the magazine fell by 23% overall (33,619).

Among weekly titles only, the average overall decline was 11%, with print down 13% and digital falling by 5%.

Of the 59 magazines in this analysis, four saw growth in print.

The biggest ABC majority-paid print growth was at Future's Homes & Gardens, with a print circulation up 8% to 51,432. Its digital circulation was down 15% to 7,742, meaning an overall ABC circulation growth of 5%.

The other three growers were all branded magazines: for Ocado, Slimming World and Harrods.

Meanwhile in digital, 25 titles reported ABC growth. The biggest was Slimming World, up 148% to 6,067 digital copies, followed by Our Media's Your Home (formerly Immediate Media) up 132% to 10,852 and then Tatler up 108% to 12,153.

