RAJARs Q3 2025: GB News Radio reach jumps by 25% in a quarter

The weekly reach of GB News Radio has jumped by 25% compared to the previous quarter, according to the latest RAJAR UK radio listening figures for Q3 2025.
The audio simulcast of the GB News TV output had a weekly reach of 684,000 people in the three months ending 14 September. This was up 11.9% compared to Q3 2024.
This took it above Times Radio, which had a weekly reach of 564,000 – up 1.3% year on year but down 8.4% quarter on quarter.
RAJAR says weekly reach means the number of UK adults who listen to a station for at least five minutes in the course of an average week.
GB News Radio briefly overtook Times Radio last year, in Q2 and Q3 2024.
The breakfast programmes of Times Radio (reach of 295,000 people) and Talk (282,000) remained bigger than GB News Radio (267,000) however.
GB News Radio’s 6am to 9.30am programme had dipped to a reach of 191,000 in Q2 but has jumped back up by 40% to 267,000. Talk’s breakfast show had the second-biggest quarterly growth in our table, up 25%.
The BBC’s flagship current affairs show on Radio 4, Today, fell 2.7% in the quarter to an average reach of 5.5 million. It had seen a 1% drop in Q2.
The biggest year-on-year change in total listening hours was at LBC News in London (up 44% to 1.6 million hours) followed by the BBC World Service (up 16% to 5.5 million).
However, LBC News in London was down 46% quarter on quarter, the biggest drop.
The biggest quarterly growth in listening hours was at GB News Radio, up 60% to 4.9 million hours.
GB News Radio and LBC News in London also had the joint biggest quarterly growth in average hours per listener, both up 29% to 7.1 hours on average and 3.6 hours respectively.
The highest average hours per listener was at BBC Radio 4 (11.5) followed by BBC Radio 2 (10.4) and LBC (10.2).
Times Radio (8.5) and Talk (9.9) were both above GB News Radio by this metric.
