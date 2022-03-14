Mather Economics: data-science solutions and analytics for media

*Partner Content: Mather Economics is the global leader in subscription analytics and yield management. They apply world-class data science to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, retention, and profitability.​

A revenue-first strategy for media companies requires harnessing the power of data to maximize multiple revenue streams and optimising how every piece of content supports revenue creation.

Mather’s key data science solutions for media:

Increasing revenues with applied Mather: data analytics, econometric modeling, and forecasting while utilizing offline and online consumer data to support analytics-driven processes

Communicating recommendations and implementing strategies to drive consistent change in pricing and customer segmentation

Executing our solution engagement methodology to serve all people, product and engagement touchpoints in predictable steps.



For over 20 years, Mather has been helping news media companies evolve their business models in response to new digital competitors, changing advertising markets, data privacy regulations, mobile platforms, and evolving customer demands.

Mather provides an engagement model and product solutions for: recurring revenue, lifecycle management, pricing elasticity, customer segmentation and content optimisation.

The organisation offers an array of benefits for its users, including:



A 10:1 return on investment : Client engagements typically exceed a 10-to-1 ROI. Mather helps publishers maximize the value of customer relationships through targeted actions and A/B testing

Over $6bn of revenue under management : Mather provides prospect and customer analytics and yield management with $6 billion in combined annual recurring revenue and 30 million customers

More than 200 global clients : Mather works with global organisations in diverse industries to optimize their business operations and prepare for transformation using applied data science

20 years of experience and bench marking: Founded in 2002, Mather is recognised as a global leader in recurring revenue growth, customer retention, and business optimisation. We offer global benchmarks of key benchmarks using our standardised data from hundreds of businesses.

Using the Mather: Intelligence Platform™, the company offers the following products and services:

Strategic Pricing Analysis​

Intelligent Paywall™

Listener™ Digital Data

Content Optimisation

Market-Based Pricing (MBP)

Audience Analytics / Customer Segments

Product Feature Economics​

Customer Lifetime Value (CLV)​

Churn Modeling​

Customer Acquisition ​

Revenue Forecasting ​



Who has Mather Economics worked with?

Mather Economics has worked with an array of brands, including:

The Wall Street Journal

The New York Times

NBA (National Basketball Association)

Insider

Google

Hearst

Globe & Mail



Torstar

Mediahuis

Gannett

The Atlantic

Le Monde

McClatchy

Tribune

Denner Vineyards

What Mather Economics customers say:

Head of innovative subscriptions at Le Monde Lou Grasser said: “Working with Mather Economics on subscriber revenue forecasting has proven to be especially effective in improving Le Monde’s business strategy. The experience and dexterity of their teams on the topic coupled with their great knowledge of the US and European markets convinced us of the benefits of their solution to build a stronger business strategy.”



Former SVP of Insider Selma Stern added: “Mather has helped us quantify our efforts which has led to tremendous growth post-COVID. Over the years, we have heard…you need to do A/B testing, dynamic pricing is probably also a good idea, and you need to make your user experience as frictionless as possible, but… it’s just not that simple. Mather has helped us quantify our efforts which have led to tremendous growth in 2020 and sustained success in 2021.”

“We have had huge growth over three years in pricing. I highly encourage dynamic pricing. You have to really look where a customer lives, what they are currently paying you, and not fall back on a one-size-fits-all approach”, said Laurie Truitt, the VP of global consumer growth of TIME magazine.

The vice president and chief revenue officer of a major US newsaper publisher said: “In the end the numbers always hold the weight of truth and that is what Mather was able to do for us. They helped us use our data in a way we had not been, in order to pinpoint our most viable options.”

VP of audience and circulation at the Las Vegas Review-Journal Chris Blaser said: “We’re extremely pleased with the performance and results being driven by Listener and associated data analytics tools. The Mather team has clearly leveraged their vast industry experience and insights to develop a product and tools that are critical to our success. And, as always, their responsiveness to our needs, support, and engagement are without peer.”



Connect with the Mather Economics’ team to arrange a 30-minute consultation and learn how you can increase revenues with applied data analytics to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, and profitability. For more information, visit www.mathereconomics.com or email info@mathereconomics.com.

*This article was sponsored by Mather Economics.