 CMO marketing trends revealed for 2022 - Press Gazette

All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 5, 2022

CMOs reveal the five biggest marketing trends for 2022

By Phillip Othen Twitter
CMOs marketing trends

CMOs from Chip, Deloitte Digital and Mindshare have contributed to a new report from the New Statesman Media Group, which reveals the five biggest talking points in boardrooms around the UK.

Evolving tech, balancing data and creativity, and breaking down the walls between functions all feature as CMO marketing trends.

CMOs marketing trendsFREE REPORT: TOP 5 TRENDS FOR CMOs

Insight into the latest skills needed for CMOs to succeed, with contributors including PensionBee, Mindshare and Deloitte.

The role of CMO is notoriously fragile. The 2022 Spencer Stuart survey found that the CMO’s average tenure was 40 months last year – the lowest for over a decade.

CEOs, meanwhile, remained in their roles for an average of 85 months.

It is fair to say marketing budgets are often the first c-suite budget to
be cut and the last to be restored and this combined with the relative
disposability of CMOs, means the modern marketer needs to be both
savvy and justifiable.

There is good news on the horizon however. The 28th edition of
The CMO Survey from Deloitte shows that marketing budgets are actually on the rise, up to 11.8% of total business outlay.

Plus, CMOs are getting better support. The same survey revealed companies are reporting an average increase in marketing job growth of 12.2% in the past year. This is expected to continue well into 2023.

And this latest report into CMO marketing trends also provides some welcome news.

Marketers need to keep on top of the technical evolution as martech continues to be a key part of strategy, with most of the CMOs interviewed feeling they could balance technology, data and creativity.

It certainly seems true that a combination of data, digital and tech knowledge will rarely be left out of a CMO job description in the future.

Read more: CMOs disclose their one biggest piece of advice

SIGN UP HERE FOR

FUTURE OF MEDIA

Press Gazette's must-read weekly newsletter featuring interviews, data, insight and investigations.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Mail+ explained in Daily Mail New-look Mail+ offers whole print edition, podcasts and video
  2. GB News launch stars GB News ratings one year on: How is channel faring versus TalkTV in airwaves battle?
  3. uclan trans University removes 'transphobic' court reporting guidelines from website
  4. Newspaper boxes in Washington DC Top 25 US newspaper circulations: Print sales fall another 12% in 2022
  5. British Journalism Awards 2021 British Journalism Awards 2022 launched: Event bigger than ever

Latest Jobs

Publishers warn new EU rules could give too much power over press to 'a few powerful digital behemoths'