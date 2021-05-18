British Journalism Awards hall of fame: All our winners and finalists

This year (2021) will the tenth annual British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.

Click on the links below to access our full lists of finalists and winners for each year of the British Journalism Awards.

Complete list of British Journalism Awards Journalist of the Year winners are as follows:

2012 – David Walsh, Sunday Times

2013 – Michael Gillard, freelance/Sunday Times

2014 – Andrew Norfolk, The Times

2015 – Jonathan Calvert, Sunday Times

2016 – Laura Kuenssberg, BBC

2017 – Nick Ferarri, LBC

2018 – Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian

2019 – Robin Barnwell, ITV/Hardcash Productions

2020 – Dan McCrum – Financial Times

All the British Journalism Awards finalists and winners: