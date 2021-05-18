All Sections

May 18, 2021

British Journalism Awards hall of fame: All our winners and finalists

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
British Journalism Awards 2018

This year (2021) will the tenth annual British Journalism Awards for public interest journalism.

Click on the links below to access our full lists of finalists and winners for each year of the British Journalism Awards.

Complete list of British Journalism Awards Journalist of the Year winners are as follows:

  • 2012 – David Walsh, Sunday Times
  • 2013 – Michael Gillard, freelance/Sunday Times
  • 2014 – Andrew Norfolk, The Times
  • 2015 – Jonathan Calvert, Sunday Times
  • 2016 – Laura Kuenssberg, BBC
  • 2017 – Nick Ferarri, LBC
  • 2018 – Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian
  • 2019 – Robin Barnwell, ITV/Hardcash Productions
  • 2020 – Dan McCrum – Financial Times

All the British Journalism Awards finalists and winners:

