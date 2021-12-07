Biggest websites in the UK: Top 20 web publishers revealed

Four US tech giants are the only website publishers to reach more than 40m people in the UK each month, according to data from the news industry’s new official audience data provider.

Alphabet websites which include Google’s home page for search and YouTube reached 49.7 million people aged over 15 in the UK in October – everyone in the country who used the internet.

Facebook sites which include Facebook and Instagram were the second most popular, reaching 48.7 million people (98% of internet users over 15), while Amazon reached 45.7 million (reach of 92%).

Only two other organisations reached more than 75% of web users. Microsoft sites reached 41.1 million people (82%), while 39.1 million people (78% of internet users over 15) accessed a BBC site in October. The BBC was also the highest-ranked news provider, although the data includes visitors to all BBC sites - not just its news pages.

The second-highest ranked news provider was Reach whose sites were accessed by up 38 million visitors (76% reach).

Three other newsbrands made it into the top 20, according to the Ipsos iris metric for measuring online audiences. Mail Metro Media (whose online brands include MailOnline, Metro.co.uk and inews.co.uk) reached 31.5 million people (63% reach), News UK sites were accessed by 29.6 million people over 15 (59% reach) and The Independent and Evening Standard reached 22.7 million people (45% reach).

Media company Hearst, which counts Cosmopolitan.com and Harpersbazaar.com in its large portfolio of brands) reached 22.2 million people (45%). The company saw the biggest month-on-month increase in visitors among the top 20 (October's audience was 16% higher than September). The only other top 20 organisation to record a significant audience rise compared to September was The Independent and the Evening Standard (up 8%).

Ipsos iris replaced Comscore as the industry-recognised standard in April this year. Ipsos iris data is partly derived from a panel of 10,000 people aged 15 and over that is designed to be nationally representative. The participants have meters installed across 25,000 personal devices to passively measure website and app usage.

This data is combined with data from participating websites which are tagged so all devices visiting the site can be identified and logged.

This is the first in a new monthly series from Press Gazette that will track audience and reach of the UK’s leading online brands.