How world newspapers reported the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II dominates newspaper front pages across the world today.

In Britain, analysis by Press Gazette found that ten national newspapers on Friday devoted more than 400 pages to news of the Queen’s passing.

Outside of the UK, the historic occasion – which broke at 6.30pm on London time on Thursday – hit front pages across the United States, Canada, France, Germany, South Africa, Pakistan, Israel, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Mexico, India, Brazil and beyond.

Below, Press Gazette has compiled a collection of the most striking newspaper front pages from across the world.

In the United States, every major newspaper appears to have led on news from the UK today.

The New York Times’ Friday edition (pictured above) led on the headline “Queen and spirit of Britain”. One sub-headline reads: “A country in turmoil enters a period of mourning and transition.”

On Twitter, the NYT shared an image of its front page from 7 February 1952, the day after Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. Its headline read: “King George VI dies in sleep at Sandringham; Elizabeth, Queen at 25, flying from Africa; President among world leaders in tribute.” A sub-headline read: “London is still as Britons mourn.”

The Washington Post (above) and business-focused Wall Street Journal (below) led on news from Balmoral.

Tabloids USA Today and the New York Post both set aside their front pages to display images of the Queen.

Time magazine also paid tribute to the Queen with a commemorative cover.

In Canada, which is part of the Commonwealth, The Globe and Mail and National Post set aside their front pages for covers paying tribute to the Queen.

Below are further front pages from Liberation (France), Frankfurter Allgemeine (Germany), El Pais (Spain), La Repubblica (Italy), Der Tagesspiegel (Germany), Suddeutsche Zeitung (Germany), Folha De S.Paulo (Brazil), the New Indian Express and Cape Times (South Africa).