 How world newspapers reported the death of Queen Elizabeth II

September 9, 2022

How the world’s newspapers marked Queen Elizabeth II’s death

By William Turvill Twitter

The death of Queen Elizabeth II dominates newspaper front pages across the world today.

In Britain, analysis by Press Gazette found that ten national newspapers on Friday devoted more than 400 pages to news of the Queen’s passing.

Outside of the UK, the historic occasion – which broke at 6.30pm on London time on Thursday – hit front pages across the United States, Canada, France, Germany, South Africa, Pakistan, Israel, Switzerland, Malaysia, Spain, Mexico, India, Brazil and beyond.

Below, Press Gazette has compiled a collection of the most striking newspaper front pages from across the world.

In the United States, every major newspaper appears to have led on news from the UK today.

The New York Times’ Friday edition (pictured above) led on the headline “Queen and spirit of Britain”. One sub-headline reads: “A country in turmoil enters a period of mourning and transition.”

On Twitter, the NYT shared an image of its front page from 7 February 1952, the day after Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne. Its headline read: “King George VI dies in sleep at Sandringham; Elizabeth, Queen at 25, flying from Africa; President among world leaders in tribute.” A sub-headline read: “London is still as Britons mourn.”

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Washington Post

The Washington Post (above) and business-focused Wall Street Journal (below) led on news from Balmoral.

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Wall Street Journal

Tabloids USA Today and the New York Post both set aside their front pages to display images of the Queen.

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: USA Today

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: New York Post

Time magazine also paid tribute to the Queen with a commemorative cover.

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Time

In Canada, which is part of the Commonwealth, The Globe and Mail and National Post set aside their front pages for covers paying tribute to the Queen.

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Globe and Mail

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: National Post

Below are further front pages from Liberation (France), Frankfurter Allgemeine (Germany), El Pais (Spain), La Repubblica (Italy), Der Tagesspiegel (Germany), Suddeutsche Zeitung (Germany), Folha De S.Paulo (Brazil), the New Indian Express and Cape Times (South Africa).

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Liberation

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Frankfurter Allgemeine

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: El Pais

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: La Repubblica

How world newspapers covered the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Der Tagesspiegel

Suddeutsche Zeitung

Folha De S.Paulo

The New Indian Express

Cape Times

 

