Wordpress for publishers: Big Bite is revolutionising global newsrooms

*Partner Content: Big Bite transforms online publishing through the delivery of scalable digital solutions, products and plugins, exclusively built on WordPress – the world’s leading CMS for news publishers.

The UK-based agency specialises in working with multi-faceted enterprise organisations that have lots of contributors, lots of content, and lots of challenges.

Trusted by global brands and publishers, as well as WordPress VIP, Big Bite can help publishers modernise, standardise and revolutionise editorial workflows, and save valuable time and resources by self-building and self-publishing the most engaging content for your global readerships

By taking a partnered approach to problem-solving, Big Bite is able to understand customers’ specific requirements, structure and processes, and deliver transformative solutions that empower them to:

Streamline editorial workflows

React to breaking news quickly and efficiently

Increase productivity

Ensure universal brand consistency

Self-build and self-publish without technical knowledge

Reduce resource reliance on technical and design teams

Overcome creative constraints

Improve user engagement

Easily collaborate with global teams and contributors.

Big Bite delivers services to a wide number of enterprise organisations across the world, and specialises in working with global digital newsrooms.

Its extensive client portfolio includes:

The Times

The Wall Street Journal

The Sun

New York Post

Amnesty International

Octopus Group

Macworld

Metro

Gumtree.

Big Bite’s CEO, Iain McPherson, says: “We’re driven by one clear goal – to enable editorial teams to create, collaborate and publish content as quickly and as easily as possible. We achieve that by building powerful and scalable publishing solutions on the WordPress platform, and as testament to the quality of our work and the results we deliver, we are relied on by some of the world’s biggest news teams.

“Big Bite is also the only agency in the UK to be accredited as a WordPress VIP Gold Partner, as well as being certified for ISO 9001 and 27001 for both quality and security, which means we offer an unrivalled level of service and expertise on how newsrooms can transform their publishing processes using the world’s most scalable CMS.”

*This article was produced in association with Big Bite.

Talk to Big Bite today to find out how your organisation can stay ahead of the competition, save time and resources, and publish rich content faster and easier than ever before.