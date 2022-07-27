Footballco launch of women's football news brand 'all about community'

Goal and Mundial publisher Footballco’s new social-first women’s football brand aims to create a “community-empowered space” for female fans.

Footballco, which claims to be the world’s largest football publisher, launched Indivisa with an all-female team in March, creating dedicated channels for coverage of the women’s sport from grassroots level to the elite on Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube and Twitter.

Goal already covers women’s football within its wider coverage of the sport, publishing an average of four stories per day with the aim of increasing that by 50% by the end of the year.

Morgan Brennan (pictured), a former Footballco creative who has been appointed to lead Indivisa, told Press Gazette the social-first brand launched after they “saw a huge opportunity to create a community-empowered space on social media” for female football fans.

“There are amazing channels out there and we want to create a super-channel that covers anything from grassroots to the super league,” she said, adding that she wanted it to be accessible to all women’s football fans “so that nothing is too out of reach or exclusive”.

It is also about providing coverage through the “lens of female football fans,” she said.

Brennan, who manages London amateur team the Victoria Park Vixens, said fostering a community was a key goal, adding: “In women’s football communities are really important…There is a global community as all [female players] have faced adversity to do what they love, as well as local grassroots communities.”

Indivisa, which means common and indivisible in Latin, launched on Instagram first where it has just under 4,000 followers before expanding to other social platforms because “of the amazing women’s football community there [that] made it a good entryway,” Brennan said.

She added that although the brand is not limited in its goals, building a community “is at the forefront” and that any future expansion would be “community powered”.

“We are responding to what the audience wants, whether that is community events, focus on Youtube or other channels… or news and editorial… There are definitely plans to expand,” she said.

Brennan said that since the Women’s Euros began in early July, Indivisa has seen an increase in its followers but that she has also seen a boost to wider coverage of women’s football around the media too.

She said it had “been amazing to see how much more content is out there”, adding: “It’s increasing massively but there’s still a long way to go.”

Indivisa has two dedicated team members – Brennan and social media manager Nancy Baker – but employs female and non-binary content creators to increase output on the channels and benefits from wider Footballco resources as well.

Brennan said: “Working across Indivisa has allowed me to work with a number of talented female and non-binary content creators who can tell these stories in ways and through a lens rarely seen in traditional football media.”

The brand aims to serve content curated for each platform, with Twitter coverage leaning towards commentary on matches with Tiktok featuring more user-generated content.

Indivisa’s revenue comes from brand partnerships including deals with Heineken, Pepsico and Arnold Clark which they said mirrors growing demand seen for women’s football content from brands more generally. Brennan added that “brands are really interested in interaction with an engaged audience”.

Indivisa HQ, a series of events celebrating the end of the Euros in partnership with Adidas, opened on Tuesday night with a screening of the first Euros semi-final and will be followed by another semi-final screening and yoga and HIIT sessions.

Picture: Footballco