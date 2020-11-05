All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 5, 2020

Twitter 'finally' deletes David Icke's verified account over Covid-19 conspiracies

By William Turvill Twitter
David Icke

Twitter has removed the account of British conspiracy theorist David Icke after he violated the platform’s rules on coronavirus misinformation.

Press Gazette’s ‘Cash for conspiracies’ investigation told in June how Icke had a ‘verified’ Twitter account despite regularly promoting wild and unproven claims about Covid-19. We also revealed how a large portion of Icke’s personal website’s traffic was coming from Twitter.

Twitter has acted around six months after both Facebook and Youtube removed official accounts for Icke as his theories gained traction in the early days of the pandemic.

Do you ever use a voice assistant (Alexa, Siri etc.) to access news content?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, which has been campaigning for Icke to be deplatformed by all major social media sites, said: “David Icke has finally been removed from Twitter, following Facebook and Youtube earlier this year.”

The group said Twitter had allowed the 68-year-old to spread “dangerous Covid misinformation for months”, which included a discredited theory that the virus is linked to the 5G mobile network.

CCDH had called for Twitter and Instagram, the latter of which is owned by Facebook, to permanently ban the former football goalkeeper and his content from their platforms.

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley celebrated Icke’s departure from the popular website, tweeting: “The UK’s foremost hate peddler/conspiracy grifter has finally been chucked off Twitter.”

Icke’s Instagram page, which has 212,000 followers, is still active and posted a video on the weekend of him telling a large crowd in Birmingham to “choose freedom”. The video has been viewed more than 85,000 times.

Press Gazette’s Fight the Infodemic campaign aims to stop key platforms like from promoting misinformation about vital issues like Covid-19 and instead favour evidence-based journalism from bona fide outlets.

Covid-19 disinformation should be challenged

SIGN UP HERE FOR

PRESS GAZETTE DAILY

Our free daily round-up of the biggest news about the world of news

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − 9 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. City AM editor Christian May exits free daily (and journalism)
  2. Cash for conspiracies: How David Icke, 'alternative' media and tech giants make money from coronavirus conspiracies
  3. Operation Yewtree: Paul Gambaccini thanks print journalists for saving him after being 'abandoned' by BBC
  4. US election round-up: Tech platforms intervene over Trump victory declaration
  5. GB News launch: Why advertisers are positive about new anchor-led news channel for UK

Latest Jobs