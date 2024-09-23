Mark Allen Group buys travel and aviation publisher Sixth Continent Holdings

A screenshot of the front page of the Moodie Davitt Report. Picture: Press Gazette

B2B publisher Mark Allen Group has acquired travel and aviation-focused Sixth Continent Holdings, including flagship title The Moodie Davitt Report, for an undisclosed sum.

As well as its publications, Sixth Continent Holdings runs three major industry events, including conferences and awards for the airport food and hospitality sector.

The Moodie Davitt Report was founded in 2002 and “covers all aspects of the global industry eco-system from travel retail to dining, advertising to foreign exchange, plus other airport commercial revenue streams” according to a Mark Allen Group release.

Sixth Continent’s original co-owners – founder and chairman Martin Moodie and president Dermott Davitt – will remain at the business alongside “their experienced senior management and high-quality teams across editorial, sales, events and administration”.

Related

Mark Allen Group chief executive Ben Allen said: “We have in Martin and Dermot two superstars who care passionately about the business and who will stay with us to develop it even further.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Mark Allen Group already publishes Ground Handling International and Aircraft Interiors International and says it “will be seeking synergies across the titles”. Sixth Continent is to be integrated into the business group in a new division named MA Travel Retail.

Mark Allen, the group’s executive chairman, said: “It is exceptionally rare to find such a brilliant business as this. Over recent years, the company has enjoyed exceptional growth.

“Extraordinarily, it even made a very good profit in 2020, the height of the pandemic, when other similar publishing and events businesses were floundering.”

Moodie said: “I have poured my heart and soul into this business over the past 22 years and I am thrilled that this agreement with another family company will both protect and grow that legacy. Together we will take the business to exciting new heights.”

Davitt added that with the Mark Allen Group’s support, “we aim to stretch our market leadership through our unrivalled industry relationships, our innovation drive and a relentless focus on delivering the highest-quality business intelligence and events to our loyal audience”.

In its most recent accounts, for the year to 31 March 2023, Mark Allen Group recorded profit before tax of £8.7m, down 7% year-on-year. Revenue increased 10%, partly driven by acquisitions that included net zero and energy management expo EMEX and Bonhill Group brands including Portfolio Adviser, Expert Investor and Fund Selector Asia.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog