Haymarket buys Bay Publishing Ltd as part of ‘digital transformation’

B2B and specialist publisher Haymarket has acquired Bay Publishing Ltd, which runs Health and Safety International, HSME (Health and Safety Middle East), and AWE International, which covers “the impact of industry on the environment”.

Haymarket said the purchase meant that “Bay Publishing’s global client base will have the opportunity to source the leads they need to grow their businesses via Audience Labs’ ability to create tailored content, customised marketing, webinars and more”.

Haymarket media group chief executive Kevin Costello said: “Adding Bay to our portfolio couldn’t have come at a better time. It plays to our digital transformation strengths and Haymarket’s known audience model, plus we are experts in producing brands in multiple channels.

“We are eager to respond to Bay’s audience and client needs and it aligns well with our ambitious growth plans in the coming months too.”

Nigel Fellows, who co-founded Bay Publishing with Nick Limm in 2002, said Haymarket’s “global presence allows our clients to gain enhanced growth opportunities, build new lead-generation and content products and benefit from the established capabilities Haymarket already has”.

Limm said: “The Haymarket team made this decision an easy one for us. With their ownership, Bay Publishing can keep the top-quality journalism we have always been proud of, while building on the opportunities we know our clients want. The next natural step for Bay Publishing is an enhanced digital transformation and we are excited to see Haymarket take it to the next level.”

Haymarket said it would retain the existing team at Bay Publishing, who will continue to work from their Weymouth office. The company declined to disclose the value of the deal.

Last month company founder and Conservative grandee Michael Heseltine retired as Haymarket chairman, ceding the role to his son Rupert.

