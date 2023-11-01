Founders leave as investors take over Insidethegames.biz sport news site

Dunsar Media, publisher of sport news website Insidethegames.biz, has been entirely acquired by its majority shareholder Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd.

The deal means founders Duncan Mackay and Sarah Bowron are leaving the business after selling their shares.

Dunsar Media said in a statement: “The new sole owner of insidethegames.biz remains committed to delivering objective journalism and comprehensive coverage of the most significant events in the sports world.

“Readers can continue to expect the same level of excellence, integrity and proficiency that insidethegames.biz has consistently provided throughout its history.”

Related

The site lists an 11-strong editorial team and four other staff, including editor-in-chief Duncan Mackay, chief columnist David Owen and chief feature writer Mike Rowbotton.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The site, whose main focus is covering the international Olympic movement, launched a reader contributions campaign in 2022 asking for monthly payments of £10 to ensure the site could stay free for all.

At the time it said: “Unlike many others, insidethegames.biz is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe that sport belongs to everybody, and everybody should be able to read information regardless of their financial situation.

“While others try to benefit financially from information, we are committed to sharing it with as many people as possible. The greater the number of people that can keep up to date with global events, and understand their impact, the more sport will be forced to be transparent.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog