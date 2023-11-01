Founders leave as investors take over Insidethegames.biz sport news site

Dunsar Media, publisher of sport news website Insidethegames.biz, has been entirely acquired by its majority shareholder Vox Europe Investment Holding Ltd.
The deal means founders Duncan Mackay and Sarah Bowron are leaving the business after selling their shares.
Dunsar Media said in a statement: “The new sole owner of insidethegames.biz remains committed to delivering objective journalism and comprehensive coverage of the most significant events in the sports world.
“Readers can continue to expect the same level of excellence, integrity and proficiency that insidethegames.biz has consistently provided throughout its history.”
The site lists an 11-strong editorial team and four other staff, including editor-in-chief Duncan Mackay, chief columnist David Owen and chief feature writer Mike Rowbotton.
The site, whose main focus is covering the international Olympic movement, launched a reader contributions campaign in 2022 asking for monthly payments of £10 to ensure the site could stay free for all.
At the time it said: “Unlike many others, insidethegames.biz is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe that sport belongs to everybody, and everybody should be able to read information regardless of their financial situation.
“While others try to benefit financially from information, we are committed to sharing it with as many people as possible. The greater the number of people that can keep up to date with global events, and understand their impact, the more sport will be forced to be transparent.”
