Vice appoints longtime execs as co-CEOs to succeed Nancy Dubuc

Vice Media Group has replaced outgoing chief executive Nancy Dubuc with two longtime execs who are stepping up as co-CEOS.
Bruce Dixon has been chief financial officer at Vice Media Group since 2021 and was previously in the same role for Vice Studios. He has also worked as finance director, global markets for BBC Studios, the BBC’s global commercial arm, and in leadership positions at Central European Media Enterprises, which has TV channels in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania.
Hozefa Lokhandwala has been chief strategy officer at the group since 2018 and before he joined Vice he was managing director in the media investment banking group at JP Morgan. He is also a DJ.
The pair have taken over with immediate effect from Dubuc, who announced on Friday she would depart the company after five years shortly after the company restarted a sale process. She said she was leaving “a Vice better than the one I joined”.
Vice Media Group’s board of directors said in a statement: “Hozefa and Bruce are incredibly experienced and deeply talented executives who enjoy the full trust of Vice’s leadership team and board, and are the right individuals to lead Vice forward. With their combined ten years of experience at Vice, and their long commitment to the company’s brand, mission and operations, they’re perfectly positioned to guide the company through this next important stage of growth.”
In a joint statement, the pair said: “We’re both passionately committed to bringing the brand, business operations and creative spirit of Vice forward into the future, and we’re excited and grateful for this opportunity to continue to work closely with the board and Vice’s exceptional management team.
“This is an era of tremendous change for media companies, and Vice’s unique brand of news, entertainment and lifestyle content has never been more relevant. We look forward to building on its success as we chart the next exciting chapter for the company.”
Dixon spends his time between the UK and the US, while Lokhandwala lives in New York.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog