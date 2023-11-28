View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
November 28, 2023

Condé Nast Britain’s chief business officer joins Google

Vanessa Kingori OBE will focus on helping UK businesses drive growth with AI.

By Bron Maher

Vanessa Kingori, the Condé Nast executive who has been appointed a managing director at Google UK and Ireland, is seen in a headshot.
Vanessa Kingori. Picture: Google

The chief business officer of Condé Nast Britain, Vanessa Kingori OBE, is departing the publisher after 15 years to join Google.

Kingori will start work next year as Google’s managing director of tech, media and telecoms (TMT) for the UK, reporting to Debbie Weinstein, the vice president and managing director of Google UK and Ireland.

Google said Kingori, alongside Sophie Neary and Dyana Najdi who have both also been appointed managing directors, “will focus on helping UK-based businesses drive growth through AI-powered technology and advertising solutions”.

Weinstein said of the appointments: “As the UK continues to solidify its standing as a global leader in AI, businesses across the country have an extraordinary opportunity to harness this powerful technology to transform their operations, expand into new markets, and achieve unprecedented growth.”

As well as her role across Condé Nast Britain, Kingori has served as publishing director of British Vogue since 2017 and was publisher of British GQ prior to that.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Google said Kingori has appeared on Powerful Media’s list of the 100 most influential black Britons each year for the past eight, and this year she was voted “the overall most powerful black executive in Britain” in the same poll.

In January Kingori was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the media industry.

Content from our partners
Why Germany's most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Why Germany’s most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Rob Griffin
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers
Livingdocs: 'Future-proof and agile' content publishing system
Livingdocs: ‘Future-proof and agile’ content publishing system
Press Gazette

Kingori said: “We are living through an inflection point that will undoubtedly continue to evolve every business, career, and our lives more generally. The lure of pivoting my career to apply my love of positive, transformational leadership at this key moment of change at Google feels urgent and is a dream realised.

“Having a seat at the table to drive a focus on deep relationships, learning and partnership to create positive outcomes for all, in the era of AI, is a privilege. It’s an exciting new frontier.”

[Read more: Catherine Belton and Lancet’s Richard Horton among journalist 2023 New Year honours]

Topics in this article : , , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor