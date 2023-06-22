Vox Media co-founder joins Guardian Media Group board

Trei Brundrett, a co-founder at Vox Media, is joining the board of Guardian Media Group (GMG).
In 15 years at Vox Media Brundrett served variously as vice president for products and technology, chief product officer and most recently as chief operating officer.
He stepped down from day-to-day leadership in April 2022, and has since been a senior advisor at the business.
Away from his work at Vox, GMG said Brundrett “provides mentoring, consultancy and advice to non-profits, and invests in and advises early stage media and technology companies and local journalism projects”.
Brundrett will join the GMG board as a non-executive director in July. Board chair Charles Gurassa said: “The Guardian has become a major player in the US news landscape and we have ambitious plans to continue that growth.”
He added that Brundrett brings “a wealth of experience in digital media, and impressive knowledge of the US media market at a national and local level”.
Brundrett said: “I’m passionate about product, culture and journalism – three things the Guardian blends so well – and I look forward to working with Charles and the board to advise GMG and help contribute towards its future.”
