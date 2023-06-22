Vox Media co-founder joins Guardian Media Group board

Trei Brundrett, who is joining the board of Guardian Media Group. Picture: Guardian Media Group

Trei Brundrett, a co-founder at Vox Media, is joining the board of Guardian Media Group (GMG).

In 15 years at Vox Media Brundrett served variously as vice president for products and technology, chief product officer and most recently as chief operating officer.

He stepped down from day-to-day leadership in April 2022, and has since been a senior advisor at the business.

Away from his work at Vox, GMG said Brundrett “provides mentoring, consultancy and advice to non-profits, and invests in and advises early stage media and technology companies and local journalism projects”.

Related

Brundrett will join the GMG board as a non-executive director in July. Board chair Charles Gurassa said: “The Guardian has become a major player in the US news landscape and we have ambitious plans to continue that growth.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He added that Brundrett brings “a wealth of experience in digital media, and impressive knowledge of the US media market at a national and local level”.

Brundrett said: “I’m passionate about product, culture and journalism – three things the Guardian blends so well – and I look forward to working with Charles and the board to advise GMG and help contribute towards its future.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog