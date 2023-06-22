View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
June 22, 2023

Vox Media co-founder joins Guardian Media Group board

Brundrett was chief operating officer at Vox Media until April 2022.

By Bron Maher

Trei Brundrett, who is joining the board of Guardian Media Group. Picture: Guardian Media Group
Trei Brundrett, who is joining the board of Guardian Media Group. Picture: Guardian Media Group

Trei Brundrett, a co-founder at Vox Media, is joining the board of Guardian Media Group (GMG).

In 15 years at Vox Media Brundrett served variously as vice president for products and technology, chief product officer and most recently as chief operating officer.

He stepped down from day-to-day leadership in April 2022, and has since been a senior advisor at the business.

Away from his work at Vox, GMG said Brundrett “provides mentoring, consultancy and advice to non-profits, and invests in and advises early stage media and technology companies and local journalism projects”.

Brundrett will join the GMG board as a non-executive director in July. Board chair Charles Gurassa said: “The Guardian has become a major player in the US news landscape and we have ambitious plans to continue that growth.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

He added that Brundrett brings “a wealth of experience in digital media, and impressive knowledge of the US media market at a national and local level”.

Brundrett said: “I’m passionate about product, culture and journalism – three things the Guardian blends so well – and I look forward to working with Charles and the board to advise GMG and help contribute towards its future.”

Content from our partners
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
How video ads went from disaster to top revenue stream for travel blogging network
Rob Waugh
The Interview People joins The Content Exchange
The Interview People joins The Content Exchange
Dominic Ponsford

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor