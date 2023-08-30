Tom Newton Dunn leaves News UK after 19 years

Tom Newton Dunn. Picture: News UK

TalkTV presenter and former Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn is leaving News UK after 19 years.

In a statement announcing his departure, News UK said: “Tom has brought astute and authoritative reporting and commentary to every role he has held and we hope he will continue to contribute to News UK’s titles in the future.”

Newton Dunn, known colloquially as TND, said in a statement: “I’m very grateful to News UK for giving me so many opportunities with The Sun, the Times titles, and the move to broadcast. Helping to launch Times Radio and then a new TV channel 18 months ago has been a huge privilege. It feels now is the right time though for me to move on.

“An incredible year in politics on both sides of the Atlantic is coming up and that has created a new opportunity, which I’m looking forward to. I also hope to keep contributing to News UK titles.

Related

“I’m going to take a well-needed break first and concentrate on recharging the batteries. It’s been a busy couple of decades. I look forward to the next challenge.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Newton Dunn first joined The Sun in June 2004 as defence editor and then spent 11 years as political editor from 2009. His work in that role included winning the politics journalism award at the 2015 British Journalism Awards for revealing the “plebgate” scandal involving former government chief whip Andrew Mitchell.

The secret seizure of his phone records by police trying to find his source led to Press Gazette’s successful Save Our Sources campaign.

In 2020 he became chief political commentator of Times Radio at its launch, a role that included presenting its Sunday morning programme, before moving to TalkTV when that launched in April 2022.

He initially hosted TalkTV‘s primetime news bulletin First Edition at 7pm on weekdays before that moved to 10pm six months in. However he has been off-air, on leave for personal reasons, since June.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog