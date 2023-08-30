View all newsletters
August 30, 2023

Tom Newton Dunn leaves News UK after 19 years

News UK said Newton Dunn had brought "astute and authoritative reporting and commentary".

By Charlotte Tobitt

Tom Newton Dunn
Tom Newton Dunn. Picture: News UK

TalkTV presenter and former Sun political editor Tom Newton Dunn is leaving News UK after 19 years.

In a statement announcing his departure, News UK said: “Tom has brought astute and authoritative reporting and commentary to every role he has held and we hope he will continue to contribute to News UK’s titles in the future.”

Newton Dunn, known colloquially as TND, said in a statement: “I’m very grateful to News UK for giving me so many opportunities with The Sun, the Times titles, and the move to broadcast. Helping to launch Times Radio and then a new TV channel 18 months ago has been a huge privilege. It feels now is the right time though for me to move on.

“An incredible year in politics on both sides of the Atlantic is coming up and that has created a new opportunity, which I’m looking forward to. I also hope to keep contributing to News UK titles.

“I’m going to take a well-needed break first and concentrate on recharging the batteries. It’s been a busy couple of decades. I look forward to the next challenge.”

Newton Dunn first joined The Sun in June 2004 as defence editor and then spent 11 years as political editor from 2009. His work in that role included winning the politics journalism award at the 2015 British Journalism Awards for revealing the “plebgate” scandal involving former government chief whip Andrew Mitchell.

The secret seizure of his phone records by police trying to find his source led to Press Gazette’s successful Save Our Sources campaign.

In 2020 he became chief political commentator of Times Radio at its launch, a role that included presenting its Sunday morning programme, before moving to TalkTV when that launched in April 2022.

He initially hosted TalkTV‘s primetime news bulletin First Edition at 7pm on weekdays before that moved to 10pm six months in. However he has been off-air, on leave for personal reasons, since June.

