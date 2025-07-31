David McCann appointed editor of Times and Sunday Times in Scotland

Former deputy editor David McCann has been appointed the new editor of The Times and Sunday Times in Scotland.
McCann first joined the newsbrand in 2018 as news editor and became deputy editor the following year.
He has been leading the Scottish operation of The Times and Sunday Times as acting editor since June following the departure of Magnus Llewellin, who had been editor since 2016.
McCann was previously assistant editor and head of news at The Herald and assistant news editor at the Daily Record and has also worked at the Edinburgh Evening News.
He said: “I’m privileged to be leading the most dynamic newsroom in Scotland. Our journalists consistently unearth agenda-setting stories that ensure our readers are the best informed in the country.
“From politics to culture to emerging industries, Scotland is a wellspring of inspiring stories and we will continue to put people at the heart of everything we publish.”
News Scotland managing director Richard Bogie said McCann “has a deep understanding of Scotland’s media landscape as well as The Times’ audience. His expertise and insight will help us continue to tell the stories that matter, reaching and reflecting the nation from every angle and every perspective”.
McCann’s appointment follows another key editor change in Scotland as David Dick, editor-in-chief of Reach Scotland which owns the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, announced he is moving to a role leading the print production of Reach’s national newspapers. His successor is due to be revealed shortly.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog