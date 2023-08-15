This is Money editor takes charge of strategy in promotion to publisher

This is Money publisher Simon Lambert (left) and editor Lee Boyce. Pictures: DMG Media

The editor of Mail Online’s financial website This is Money, Simon Lambert, has been promoted into the role of publisher to grow the brand’s audience and revenue.

He will be succeeded as This is Money editor by Lee Boyce, who was previously the site’s deputy editor but since October has edited the Daily Mail‘s Money Mail section on Wednesdays.

Lambert has edited This is Money, which is both a standalone financial website and the money section of Mail Online, for ten years.

He said: “I am excited about the opportunity this gives me to focus on improving the site for our readers and driving This is Money forward, editorially and as a business.”

“He will expand This is Money’s reach across different platforms and capitalise on new opportunities in social, audio and video,” it said. Lambert will report to Mail Online publisher Danny Groom.

Of Boyce, who has taken over day-to-day editing of the site, Lambert said: “He has a commitment to fighting readers’ corners and covering complicated topics in a way everyone can understand. Above all, he has a talent for making money news entertaining and engaging.”

