View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
August 15, 2023

This is Money editor takes charge of strategy in promotion to publisher

Simon Lambert has edited This is Money for ten years.

By Charlotte Tobitt

This is Money publisher and editor
This is Money publisher Simon Lambert (left) and editor Lee Boyce. Pictures: DMG Media

The editor of Mail Online’s financial website This is Money, Simon Lambert, has been promoted into the role of publisher to grow the brand’s audience and revenue.

He will be succeeded as This is Money editor by Lee Boyce, who was previously the site’s deputy editor but since October has edited the Daily Mail‘s Money Mail section on Wednesdays.

Lambert has edited This is Money, which is both a standalone financial website and the money section of Mail Online, for ten years.

He said: “I am excited about the opportunity this gives me to focus on improving the site for our readers and driving This is Money forward, editorially and as a business.”

A statement about the appointment said his role would include overseeing This is Money’s editorial output and focusing on growing audience and revenue.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“He will expand This is Money’s reach across different platforms and capitalise on new opportunities in social, audio and video,” it said. Lambert will report to Mail Online publisher Danny Groom.

Of Boyce, who has taken over day-to-day editing of the site, Lambert said: “He has a commitment to fighting readers’ corners and covering complicated topics in a way everyone can understand. Above all, he has a talent for making money news entertaining and engaging.”

Content from our partners
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
Rob Waugh
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor