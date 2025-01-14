The Independent names Chloe Hubbard as UK editor

The Independent's UK editor, Chloe Hubbard. Picture: The Independent

The Independent has promoted its deputy editor Chloe Hubbard to UK editor.

Hubbard, who first joined The Independent as assistant editor in 2017, will report to Geordie Greig as the brand’s global editor-in-chief.

The Independent said in a release that she will oversee the UK newsroom amid its mission “to be the world’s most trusted, biggest and fastest growing news title”.

Press Gazette’s latest ranking of the UK’s biggest news websites put The Independent as the commercial brand with the biggest domestic reach in November (19.6 million people).

Greig said: “Chloe has an exceptional ability to recognise the stories that matter most, coupled with the talent and vision to bring them to life with clarity and impact… She will continue to take our outstanding UK team to new heights as they drive our mission to deliver quality, truly independent journalism that makes change happen.”

The Independent also named Stephanie Fabb as chief data officer, joining from Hearst where she spent three years in the same role.

Fabb succeeds Jo Holdaway who spent four years as chief data and marketing officer before leaving to become director of commercial data for Informa plc in October.

The Independent said Fabb has a global remit of leveraging data for growth across The Independent and its licensed brands in the UK: Buzzfeed UK, Tasty UK, Seasoned and Huffpost UK.

Chief executive Christian Broughton said: “We finish 2024 as the largest commercial news publisher in the UK and the biggest British-born news site in the US. We achieved a billion video views in the year on our site for Independent TV, and a million purchases were made on IndyBest. That huge success is a direct reflection of our commitment to attracting top-tier talent.

“With impressive people such as Chloe and Steph on board, backed by a great team spirit right through the organisation, we’re well set to achieve even more remarkable milestones as we head into 2025.”

