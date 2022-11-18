The Athletic names first executive editor

The Athletic has poached The Washington Post’s managing editor to be executive editor, a newly created leadership role.
The Athletic’s publisher David Perpich said Steven Ginsberg was a “champion of ambitious and creative journalism who has a love for breaking news, beat reporting, analysis and investigative scoops” and “shares our vision for The Athletic to be the best destination for sports journalism in the world”.
The Athletic has been owned by The New York Times since January. The NYT’s executive editor role is its top newsroom job and it has now created the same title at the sports website.
Ginsberg told staff at The Athletic his aim was “to build on what you have created, to continue bringing together the world’s best journalists to create the world’s best sports journalism site”.
