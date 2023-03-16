Sunday Times Magazine names new editor after Krissi Murison became newspaper deputy

The Sunday Times Magazine has named Martin Hemming as its new editor following Krissi Murison’s move to the newspaper.
Hemming has been editor of the News Review on The Sunday Times for the past three years. According to a statement from the newspaper, “his team’s content was routinely among the best read in the edition every week”. He has also previously worked as travel editor at the newspaper and originally joined as a sub-editor in 2008.
He succeeds Murison, who became deputy editor at The Sunday Times in January after editing the magazine for three years. She deputises new editor Ben Taylor who succeeded Emma Tucker as she left for News Corp stablemate the Wall Street Journal.
The Sunday Times has also appointed Emily Kent Smith as associate editor, a promotion from deputy news editor. The publisher said she has been “tasked with seeking out new audiences and rethinking the way stories are told across the digital edition”.
Taylor said in a note to staff: “Martin understands the challenges of new digital audiences and I want him to bring those creative skills to bear on the wonderful material that is already produced by the magazine’s superb staff every week.
“Emily will work across the edition and bring as much of our content in every section to as many subscribers as possible, while bringing new ideas and expertise into the newsroom.”
