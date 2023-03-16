View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
March 16, 2023

Sunday Times Magazine names new editor after Krissi Murison became newspaper deputy

Martin Hemming has been editor of the News Review at The Sunday Times for three years.

By Charlotte Tobitt

New Sunday Times Magazine editor Martin Hemming.
New Sunday Times Magazine editor Martin Hemming. Picture: News UK

The Sunday Times Magazine has named Martin Hemming as its new editor following Krissi Murison’s move to the newspaper.

Hemming has been editor of the News Review on The Sunday Times for the past three years. According to a statement from the newspaper, “his team’s content was routinely among the best read in the edition every week”. He has also previously worked as travel editor at the newspaper and originally joined as a sub-editor in 2008.

He succeeds Murison, who became deputy editor at The Sunday Times in January after editing the magazine for three years. She deputises new editor Ben Taylor who succeeded Emma Tucker as she left for News Corp stablemate the Wall Street Journal.

The Sunday Times has also appointed Emily Kent Smith as associate editor, a promotion from deputy news editor. The publisher said she has been “tasked with seeking out new audiences and rethinking the way stories are told across the digital edition”.

Taylor said in a note to staff: “Martin understands the challenges of new digital audiences and I want him to bring those creative skills to bear on the wonderful material that is already produced by the magazine’s superb staff every week.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“Emily will work across the edition and bring as much of our content in every section to as many subscribers as possible, while bringing  new ideas and expertise into the newsroom.”

Sunday Times associate editor Emily Kent Smith. Picture: News UK

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor