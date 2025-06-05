Sun names new political editor and drops business page

Jack Elsom has been named as political editor of The Sun taking over from Harry Cole.
This follows news that Cole is moving across to the USA to become editor at large fronting an evening politics show on Youtube and contributing to Fox News.
Elsom is currently chief political correspondent of The Sun and has been with the title since 2021, after starting as a political reporter.
He began his journalism career in 2018 when he joined Mail Online as a news reporter after graduating from King’s College London with a degree in politics.
Sun deputy political editor Ryan Sabey moves to the new role of economics editor, whilst also retaining deputy political editor duties.
Sun on Sunday political editor Kate Ferguson has been given a new role additional role heading up The Sun’s broadcasting content, including Never Mind the Ballots. Video is now major focus for the title. In September 2024, Sun editor in chief Victoria Newton told Press Gazette: “Video has become the focus for everything we do”.
Elsom, Ferguson and Sabey will be assisted by Sun political correspondents: Sophia Sleigh, Noa Hoffman and Martina Bet. Together they form a merged Sun and Sunday on Sunday political team.
Sun editor in chief Victoria Newton said: “Harry leaves big shoes to fill as he heads to the US, but I’m excited by the huge potential of the new team, which can take our coverage of politics from strength to strength. These are exciting and unpredictable times at Westminster.
“The Sun will be in the thick of it, breaking stories, sticking up for our readers and holding the politicians to account every day.”
From next week The Sun is replacing its business page with a new Sun Money daily page, with more of a focus on consumer finance. This will be led by Sun head of consumer Tara Evans.
Sun business editor Ashley Armstrong left the title this month to join the Financial Times and there has been no news as yet of this role being replaced.
