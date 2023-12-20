The Sun names new Bizarre showbiz editor after Simon Boyle’s departure

Ellie Henman, the new editor of The Sun's Bizarre column. Picture: The Sun

The Sun has named Ellie Henman as the new editor of its celebrity and showbiz section Bizarre.

Henman will succeed Simon Boyle, who edited Bizarre since 2018 and marked his last day at The Sun on Friday (15 December).

Boyle thanked The Sun’s “loyal, engaged and wonderful readers, for keeping Bizarre at the forefront of the showbiz industry after four decades.

“In the last year alone I have been fortunate enough to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this entertainment institution, a fitting reminder that it was never truly mine but something to look after like many have done before me – and I hope after a bumper 12 months I can hand over the reins to a successor with things in rude health.”

Henman started her career on magazines including Now!, Heat and Closer and joined The Sun in 2016 where she worked as a reporter for the digital showbiz desk for three years, then moved to Bizarre and then became showbiz news editor in 2021.

She got her break in the industry after winning the short-lived ITV2 journalism reality show The Exclusives aged 23 in 2012, landing her the job at Bauer Media.

Henman will be joined on the team by Howell Davies, who has been promoted from deputy to associate Bizarre editor. Davies has worked at The Sun since September 2015 when he joined for the website relaunch before moving onto Bizarre in April 2016.

The pair will report to assistant editor (showbiz) Clemmie Moodie and work with showbiz reporter Jack Hardwick on Bizarre.

Henman said: “It is the greatest honour of my career to be handed the reins of Bizarre, following in the footsteps of some of Fleet Street’s finest journalists.

“Along with the sensational Howell Davies and Jack Hardwick, we look forward as a team to continuing Bizarre’s brilliant work – and we can’t wait to get started in the New Year. Nine-year-old me would be doing somersaults. Sadly, the 34-year-old me is too out of shape.”

The Sun’s editor-in-chief Victoria Newton said: “Ellie is perfectly placed to take over after an amazing year breaking huge showbiz stories including the fallout between Holly and Phil, followed by further revelations that eventually led to Phillip’s departure and external investigation into the allegations.

“As a former Bizarre editor I know first hand how much fun it is to edit the column – one of the best gigs on the planet – and Ellie will do a tremendous job.

“Ellie and Howell are both exceptional talents and ideally placed to ensure The Sun’s exclusive showbiz content gets even better.”

Other former editors of Bizarre include Piers Morgan, Andy Coulson and Dan Wootton.

Also at The Sun Amy Brookbanks and Issy Sampson lead its digital showbiz coverage, and Hannah Hope and Emily Webber head up The Sun on Sunday’s showbiz output.

[Read more: Bizarre: The Sun’s career-making (and breaking) showbiz column turns 40]

