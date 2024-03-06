STV’s Simon Pitts to replace Stephen Miron as CEO of Global

Simon Pitts, who is leaving STV and joining Global. Picture: Global

Global has named outgoing STV boss Simon Pitts as its next group chief executive.

Pitts will succeed Stephen Miron, who announced last week he is stepping down after 16 years as CEO to become chairman of the LBC owner.

Global founder and executive president Ashley Tabor-King said: “Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation.

“At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business, all of which is testament to his leadership skills, and importantly for Global, Simon’s experience of working within a similar business to ours.

Related

“I see in Simon somebody who embodies the qualities needed to be the Group CEO at Global. He is a natural leader and his strategic thinking and focus will feel familiar to us as he leads us into the next phase of Global’s life.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Pitts has been CEO at Scottish broadcaster STV since 2018 and previously spent 17 years at ITV in roles including director of strategy and transformation and managing director of online, pay TV, interactive and technology.

Pitts will join Global in Q1 of 2025 with his exact start date yet to be confirmed. His departure from STV was announced on Tuesday and he will continue leading the Scottish broadcaster until early next year “to ensure an orderly transition”. Miron will stay in post at Global until then.

Global’s current chairman of 17 years, Lord Charles Allen, will become senior non-executive director when Miron moves job.

Miron said: “After 16 years as Group CEO at Global it’s time to hand over the baton to someone who can help take the company to the next level.

“I can’t think of anyone better or more suited for this role than Simon. I have every confidence that he will be an exceptional leader and I’m really looking forward to working with Simon in my new role as chairman as we look towards the next phase of Global’s growth.”

Pitts praised Global for being “unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences.

“It’s also an amazing opportunity to work in a founder-led business that is creative, innovative, and still thinks of itself as a challenger despite its commercial success.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Ashley, and everyone at Global, as we develop the next phase of the company’s growth story and I feel equally lucky to be able to draw on the wise counsel and immense experience of Stephen and Charles as we grow Global together in the years to come.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog