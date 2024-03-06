STV’s Simon Pitts to replace Stephen Miron as CEO of Global

Global has named outgoing STV boss Simon Pitts as its next group chief executive.
Pitts will succeed Stephen Miron, who announced last week he is stepping down after 16 years as CEO to become chairman of the LBC owner.
Global founder and executive president Ashley Tabor-King said: “Simon joins Global with an incredible track record of leadership, growth, and transformation.
“At STV he has led a hugely successful transformation, diversifying revenues and business operations to now include a high-growth streaming service and leading studios group alongside a traditional linear broadcast business, all of which is testament to his leadership skills, and importantly for Global, Simon’s experience of working within a similar business to ours.
“I see in Simon somebody who embodies the qualities needed to be the Group CEO at Global. He is a natural leader and his strategic thinking and focus will feel familiar to us as he leads us into the next phase of Global’s life.”
Pitts has been CEO at Scottish broadcaster STV since 2018 and previously spent 17 years at ITV in roles including director of strategy and transformation and managing director of online, pay TV, interactive and technology.
Pitts will join Global in Q1 of 2025 with his exact start date yet to be confirmed. His departure from STV was announced on Tuesday and he will continue leading the Scottish broadcaster until early next year “to ensure an orderly transition”. Miron will stay in post at Global until then.
Global’s current chairman of 17 years, Lord Charles Allen, will become senior non-executive director when Miron moves job.
Miron said: “After 16 years as Group CEO at Global it’s time to hand over the baton to someone who can help take the company to the next level.
“I can’t think of anyone better or more suited for this role than Simon. I have every confidence that he will be an exceptional leader and I’m really looking forward to working with Simon in my new role as chairman as we look towards the next phase of Global’s growth.”
Pitts praised Global for being “unique in the market to have such a diversified portfolio, with digital, audio and outdoor combined with some of the best-loved radio stations in the UK, bringing with it an incredible connection to its audiences.
“It’s also an amazing opportunity to work in a founder-led business that is creative, innovative, and still thinks of itself as a challenger despite its commercial success.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with Ashley, and everyone at Global, as we develop the next phase of the company’s growth story and I feel equally lucky to be able to draw on the wise counsel and immense experience of Stephen and Charles as we grow Global together in the years to come.”
