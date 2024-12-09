View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
December 9, 2024

Reach appoints leader for ‘data-led decision making’ in newsrooms

Ellen Stewart is currently director of content strategy and growth at Conde Nast.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Black and white photo of Ellen Stewart laughing
Ellen Stewart. Picture: Reach

Reach has created a new leadership role of performance director for editorial aimed at enhancing “data-led decision making” across its newsrooms.

Ellen Stewart is joining Reach from Conde Nast, where she is currently director of content strategy and growth and was previously associate director of audience development, social and analytics.

Reach said her focus on “the delivery of data-led decision making across Reach newsrooms” will help serve “different audiences more of the content that matters to them”.

Stewart said: “I’m hugely excited to be joining Reach and working with talented teams of journalists to put data and insight at the heart of our decision-making. I’ll be driven by making sure we give our audiences more of what they want and need every day.”

Stewart will join Reach in January, reporting to chief digital publisher David Higgerson.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Higgerson added: “With Ellen’s blend of data expertise and leadership skills, she will be a great fit for the role. I’m really excited about working with Ellen in 2025 as we work to make the most of all our insight so we can drive performance for our brands and content.”

Stewart has also worked in a social distribution and growth role at Channel 4 where she is said to have helped the brand generate 442 million views on Tiktok for the 2021 Paralympics, as social lead for Vogue globally, and as content director at Pink News.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor