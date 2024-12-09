Reach appoints leader for ‘data-led decision making’ in newsrooms

Reach has created a new leadership role of performance director for editorial aimed at enhancing “data-led decision making” across its newsrooms.
Ellen Stewart is joining Reach from Conde Nast, where she is currently director of content strategy and growth and was previously associate director of audience development, social and analytics.
Reach said her focus on “the delivery of data-led decision making across Reach newsrooms” will help serve “different audiences more of the content that matters to them”.
Stewart said: “I’m hugely excited to be joining Reach and working with talented teams of journalists to put data and insight at the heart of our decision-making. I’ll be driven by making sure we give our audiences more of what they want and need every day.”
Stewart will join Reach in January, reporting to chief digital publisher David Higgerson.
Higgerson added: “With Ellen’s blend of data expertise and leadership skills, she will be a great fit for the role. I’m really excited about working with Ellen in 2025 as we work to make the most of all our insight so we can drive performance for our brands and content.”
Stewart has also worked in a social distribution and growth role at Channel 4 where she is said to have helped the brand generate 442 million views on Tiktok for the 2021 Paralympics, as social lead for Vogue globally, and as content director at Pink News.
