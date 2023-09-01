Quentin Letts returns to Daily Mail after five years away

Quentin Letts. Picture: News UK

Parliamentary sketchwriter Quentin Letts has returned to the Daily Mail after almost five years away from its pages.

Letts previously wrote for the Mail as its parliamentary sketch writer and theatre critic for 18 years and described his time there as “busy and happy”.

But in November 2018 he left for News UK to be political sketch writer for The Times and a theatre critic for The Sunday Times.

His last Times political column was published in July, while in his final Sunday Times review last week he said “sayonara” to writing about theatre after two decades.

Related

He also initially wrote columns for sister title The Sun, but his last online article for that title appears to have been published in 2020.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Letts left the Daily Mail about two months after Geordie Greig took over the editor’s chair from Paul Dacre, who had brought him to the paper to revive its parliamentary sketches. Before that Letts spent four years as a parliamentary columnist at The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail trumpeted Letts’ return on its front page on Friday. It said: “Watch out, Westminster! Britain’s most devilish sketchwriter is coming home to the Daily Mail.”

Inside, it continued: “We’ve all missed him – even if the political snoots, show-offs and shirkers haven’t!”

Daily Mail front page on 1 September trumpeting the return of Quentin Letts

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog