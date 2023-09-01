View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
September 1, 2023

Quentin Letts returns to Daily Mail after five years away

Letts left the Mail for News UK in November 2018.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Quentin Letts
Quentin Letts. Picture: News UK

Parliamentary sketchwriter Quentin Letts has returned to the Daily Mail after almost five years away from its pages.

Letts previously wrote for the Mail as its parliamentary sketch writer and theatre critic for 18 years and described his time there as “busy and happy”.

But in November 2018 he left for News UK to be political sketch writer for The Times and a theatre critic for The Sunday Times.

His last Times political column was published in July, while in his final Sunday Times review last week he said “sayonara” to writing about theatre after two decades.

He also initially wrote columns for sister title The Sun, but his last online article for that title appears to have been published in 2020.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Letts left the Daily Mail about two months after Geordie Greig took over the editor’s chair from Paul Dacre, who had brought him to the paper to revive its parliamentary sketches. Before that Letts spent four years as a parliamentary columnist at The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail trumpeted Letts’ return on its front page on Friday. It said: “Watch out, Westminster! Britain’s most devilish sketchwriter is coming home to the Daily Mail.”

Content from our partners
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
How Racing Post survived pandemic shutdown and bounced back to growth
Rob Waugh
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
How Indian publisher cut costs by 40% and nearly doubled article count
Rob Waugh
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
How ‘super articles’ boosted online engagement and subscriptions for Politiken
Freddy Mayhew

Inside, it continued: “We’ve all missed him – even if the political snoots, show-offs and shirkers haven’t!”

Daily Mail front page on 1 September trumpeting the return of Quentin Letts
Daily Mail front page on 1 September trumpeting the return of Quentin Letts

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor