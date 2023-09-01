Quentin Letts returns to Daily Mail after five years away

Parliamentary sketchwriter Quentin Letts has returned to the Daily Mail after almost five years away from its pages.
Letts previously wrote for the Mail as its parliamentary sketch writer and theatre critic for 18 years and described his time there as “busy and happy”.
But in November 2018 he left for News UK to be political sketch writer for The Times and a theatre critic for The Sunday Times.
His last Times political column was published in July, while in his final Sunday Times review last week he said “sayonara” to writing about theatre after two decades.
He also initially wrote columns for sister title The Sun, but his last online article for that title appears to have been published in 2020.
Letts left the Daily Mail about two months after Geordie Greig took over the editor’s chair from Paul Dacre, who had brought him to the paper to revive its parliamentary sketches. Before that Letts spent four years as a parliamentary columnist at The Daily Telegraph.
The Daily Mail trumpeted Letts’ return on its front page on Friday. It said: “Watch out, Westminster! Britain’s most devilish sketchwriter is coming home to the Daily Mail.”
Inside, it continued: “We’ve all missed him – even if the political snoots, show-offs and shirkers haven’t!”
