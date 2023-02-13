Politico launches new Pro subscription product on UK tech policy

Politico is launching a new Pro subscription product based around UK tech policy, following in the footsteps of its work in Washington and Brussels.
Politico Pro is the news brand’s “real-time policy intelligence service for professionals”, helping them to “monitor developments, stay up-to-date on breaking policy news, and manage your policy workflows”. The Pro service also carries analysis and data for each vertical.
The new UK tech policy team based in London will produce a morning newsletter, news alerts and articles from 27 February.
Oscar Williams has been appointed from his role as technology editor at the New Statesman to oversee the new team as UK tech and trade editor.
He is joined by Tom Bristow, formerly investigations editor at regional publisher Archant and then a curator and fact-checker for Facebook owner Meta, as technology reporter.
Vincent Manancourt, who has led Politico’s data protection coverage for the last three years from Brussels, has moved to London to be senior technology reporter on the team.
They will be supported by the wider Politico team in London including chief technology correspondent Mark Scott and political correspondent Annabelle Dickson.
Williams said: “Our brilliant London-based reporters will be joining forces with colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic to bring Politico’s essential tech coverage to UK policy pros every morning and with live updates throughout the day. We’ll be tracking developments in the government’s tech policy more closely than anyone else and keeping tabs on Labour’s plans in the tech space.”
