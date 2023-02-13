Politico launches new Pro subscription product on UK tech policy

Numbers on Politico Pro. Picture: Screenshot

Politico is launching a new Pro subscription product based around UK tech policy, following in the footsteps of its work in Washington and Brussels.

Politico Pro is the news brand’s “real-time policy intelligence service for professionals”, helping them to “monitor developments, stay up-to-date on breaking policy news, and manage your policy workflows”. The Pro service also carries analysis and data for each vertical.

The new UK tech policy team based in London will produce a morning newsletter, news alerts and articles from 27 February.

Oscar Williams has been appointed from his role as technology editor at the New Statesman to oversee the new team as UK tech and trade editor.

Related

He is joined by Tom Bristow, formerly investigations editor at regional publisher Archant and then a curator and fact-checker for Facebook owner Meta, as technology reporter.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Vincent Manancourt, who has led Politico’s data protection coverage for the last three years from Brussels, has moved to London to be senior technology reporter on the team.

They will be supported by the wider Politico team in London including chief technology correspondent Mark Scott and political correspondent Annabelle Dickson.

Williams said: “Our brilliant London-based reporters will be joining forces with colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic to bring Politico’s essential tech coverage to UK policy pros every morning and with live updates throughout the day. We’ll be tracking developments in the government’s tech policy more closely than anyone else and keeping tabs on Labour’s plans in the tech space.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog